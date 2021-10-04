These are the 5 boot trends you’re going to see everywhere this fall and winter

This article is brought to you by Nordstrom and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finally ready to trade in your sandals and flip-flops for boots? Yes, please! As nice as the warm weather can be, nothing compares to fall fashion. The coats and sweaters are good, but the boots are where it’s at.

Chances are your boots from last year aren’t in terrible condition, given that most people were spending the majority of their time indoors. But that doesn’t mean you can’t update your wardrobe with a new pair or two. A new season always calls for new shoes.

If you’ve already done some browsing, chances are you’ve started to notice a few trends. Lug soles? Lace-up designs? Platforms? Yes, these styles are all going to be really popular this fall and winter. Take a look below for the five boot trends that need to be on your radar. Or better yet, in your closet.

2021 Boot Trends

1. Lug Sole

Steal: BP. Kora Lug Chelsea Boot, $79.95

Yes, you can score a trendy pair of boots under $100. This pair from Nordstrom feature the chunky sole paired with a classic Chelsea silhouette.

Splurge: Ganni Calf Leather Low Chelsea Boot, $425

These Ganni boots were everywhere last fall/winter, and they're still going to be a must-have this year. The brand added new colors, materials and lengths, so there are many great options to choose from.

2. Lace Up

Steal: Sam Edelman Lex Boot, $108 (Orig. $180)

Lace-up boots are a great pick because you can customize how loose or tight you want them. Grab this pair from Sam Edelman while it's on sale for more than $70 off. It comes in both suede and leather.

Splurge: Tod's Buckle Platform Bootie, $995

Ready to take the plunge on a designer boot? How about these Tod's Buckle Platform Booties? They're on-trend now, but the truth is they'll always look good with jeans and midi dresses.

3. Hiking-Inspired

Steal: Ted Baker London Allicia Hiker Boot, $260

You don't have to be hitting the trails to rock these Ted Baker London Allicia Hiker Boots. Available in cream in black, they'll look just as good on city streets as they do out in nature.

Splurge: Brunello Cucinelli Hiker Boot, $1,595

Yes, even designers are getting in on the outdoorsy hiker-style boots. Given these Brunello Cucinelli Hiker Boots are pretty pricey, it's probably best to wear them for fashion, not so much function.

4. Knit Details

Steal: Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot, $119.95

Not only does the knit detail on these Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boots make them a bit more visually interesting, but it also makes getting your foot into the boot easier because it's stretchy and flexible.

Splurge: Santoni Ferric Block Heel Chelsea Boot, $1,195

Need a statement boot for the season? Take the plunge and order these stunning Santoni Ferric Block Heel Chelsea Boots.

5. Platform

Steal: Louise et Cie Sanji Platform Wedge Bootie, $102.98 (Orig. $169.95)

These Louise et Cie Sanji Booties may look intense, but the platform wedge heel actually makes them quite comfortable to walk in.

Splurge: Valentino Garavani Uniqueform VLOGO Platform Chelsea Boot, $1,190

Add an instant edge to any outfit by throwing on these eye-catching Valentino Garavani Uniqueform VLOGO Platform Chelsea Boots that feature the brand's signature stud details.

