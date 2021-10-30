5 books not to miss: Paul McCartney’s ‘Lyrics,’ Gary Shteyngart’s pandemic novel

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Nov. 2.

1. “Our Country Friends,” by Gary Shteyngart (Random House, fiction)

What it’s about: In March 2020, a group of friends gathers at a country estate to ride out the pandemic together. The next six months are filled with romance, betrayal and conflict. Could this be our first Great American Pandemic novel?

The buzz: “At its core, ‘Our Country Friends’ is a pandemic novel, but Shteyngart still manages to thread his trademark witticisms throughout while addressing social issues that require immediate attention,” reads a ★★★½ (out of four) review for USA TODAY.

2. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” by Paul McCartney, edited by Paul Muldoon (Liveright, nonfiction)

Paul McCartney's new two-volume book "The Lyrics" offers his commentary on 154 of his songs.

What it’s about: The two-volume, handsomely boxed set is drawn from 50 hours of conversation recorded over five years between former Beatle Paul McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon, who shapes the transcripts into a loose song-by-song narrative that’s more enchanting than revealing.

The buzz: “A delightful, surprising treasure trove that no Beatles completist should miss,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

3. “Still Life,” by Sarah Winman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, fiction)

What it’s about: This sweeping, historical tale brings together an unlikely group of friends – a young English soldier, an aging art historian, a pub owner, a pianist and more – in an epic set against the backdrop of mid-to-late-20th-century Florence.

The buzz: “An unexpected treatise on the many forms love and beauty can take,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

4. “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Age of Fentanyl and Meth,” by Sam Quinones (Bloomsbury, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The author of “Dreamland” returns with a follow-up that further explores the opioid epidemic, investigating new threats and finding hope amid the despair.

The buzz: “This is a richly rewarding report from the front lines of an ongoing emergency,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

5. “Cokie: A Life Well Lived,” by Steven V. Roberts (Harper, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Legendary, trailblazing journalist Cokie Roberts, who died of breast cancer in 2019, gets a loving biographical tribute from her husband of 53 years.

The buzz: “An upbeat portrait of a productive life that was so important to journalists and women everywhere,” says Kirkus Reviews.

