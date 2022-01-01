5 books not to miss: Noah Hawley’s ‘Anthem,’ Jean Chen Ho’s ‘Fiona and Jane’

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. “Anthem,” by Noah Hawley (Grand Central, fiction)

What it’s about: In this futuristic thriller from the author of “Before the Fall,” a plague of suicides is taking out teenagers in alarming numbers around the world. Fifteen-year-old Simon Oliver, still recovering from his sister’s death, is on a quest to bring down an evil billionaire who might be connected.

The buzz: “Hawley makes this sing by combining the social commentary of a Margaret Atwood novel with the horrors of a Stephen King book,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

2. “Fiona and Jane,” by Jean Chen Ho (Viking, fiction)

What it’s about: In a story told in alternating voices, two Taiwanese American women, Fiona Lin and Jane Shen, navigate identity, sexuality and heartbreak over two decades in this intimate exploration of female friendship.

The buzz: “This packs in plenty of insights about love and friendship,” says Publishers Weekly.

3. “No Land to Light On,” by Yara Zgheib (Atria, fiction)

What it’s about: Hadi and Sama are a young Syrian couple in love, anticipating the birth of their son in the States. But when Hadi flies to Jordan for his father’s funeral, a U.S. travel ban threatens to tear the couple apart.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it a “graceful tale of imperiled lovers.”

4. “Seasonal Work,” by Laura Lippman (William Morrow, fiction)

What it’s about: Bestselling crime writer Lippman (“Dream Girl,” “Lady in the Lake”) delivers a clever collection of stories featuring fierce women, deception, murder and mayhem.

The buzz: “Clever, well-paced, laced with humor and insight – damn fine short stories,” says Kirkus Reviews.

5. “Where the Drowned Girls Go,” by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom, fiction)

What it’s about: In the seventh novella of the Wayward Children series, students at Whitethorn Institute, an anti-magical school, rebel against an oppressive system that seeks to break their spirits.

The buzz: A starred review in Publishers Weekly calls it “outstanding,” and says the book “will captivate both longtime Wayward Children fans and new readers.”

