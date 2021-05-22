5 books not to miss: ‘The Lost Boys of Montauk,’ Watergate deep dive ‘King Richard’

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale May 25.

1. “The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind,” by Amanda M. Fairbanks (Gallery, nonfiction)

What it’s about: In 1984, commercial fishing boat Wind Blown left Montauk Harbor in a routine voyage with four souls aboard, ran into a nor'easter, and never returned. This thoughtful account explores the tragedy at sea and the repercussions for those left behind.

The buzz: “A riveting man-vs-nature story and compelling tribute to those who perished,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

2. “The Guncle,” by Steven Rowley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, fiction)

What it’s about: From the bestselling author of “Lily and the Octopus” comes the story of Gay Uncle Patrick, a once-famous sitcom star who’s left caring for his niece and nephew for the summer when family tragedy strikes.

The buzz: “A novel with some real depth beneath all its witty froth,” Kirkus Reviews says.

3. “The Kingdoms,” by Natasha Pulley (Bloomsbury, fiction)

What it’s about: In 1898 England, a man steps off a train and experiences the first memory of his life. Joe can’t recall his own history, and soon a mysterious postcard mailed a century ago arrives with only a picture of a lighthouse and a note from a person who claims to know him.

The buzz: “Pulley poses such a beguiling set of questions at the opening of ‘The Kingdoms’ that even readers who are resistant to speculative fiction will barrel forward to discover the answers,” says a ★★★ (out of four) review for USA TODAY.

4. “King Richard: Nixon and Watergate – An American Tragedy,” by Michael Dobbs (Knopf, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Drawing on thousands of hours of newly released recordings, Dobbs offers a tragic, dramatic account of the crucial days and hours of the Watergate conspiracy and its toppling of President Nixon.

The buzz: “A riveting portrait of ambition, hubris, betrayal, and the downfall of an American president,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

5.“The Photographer,” by Mary Dixie Carter (Minotaur, fiction)

What it’s about: Delta Dawn is a popular New York City photographer of children’s birthday parties. But when she’s hired to shoot Natalie Straub’s 11th birthday party, manipulative Delta finds herself wishing she weren't just the family’s photographer, but part of the family itself.

The buzz: “Brace for hold-your-breath suspense from this dazzlingly devious newcomer,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

