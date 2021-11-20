5 books not to miss: Diana Gabaldon's new Outlander book, Ann Patchett’s ‘These Precious days’

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Nov. 23.

1. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper, nonfiction)

What it’s about: From the revered author of “State of Wonder” and “The Dutch House” comes a collection of essays that turns the writer’s eye inward on her own experiences.

The buzz: “An enviable life shared with candor, emotion, and knockout storytelling power,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press, fiction)

What it’s about: In the ninth book in Gabaldon’s hugely popular Outlander series, Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall are at last reunited with their daughter Brianna – but the American Revolution threatens to tear them apart again.

The buzz: There are no early reviews, but it’s been seven long years since the last Outlander novel, “Written in My Own Heart's Blood,” and the debut of the Starz TV series, making this a must for fans.

3. “Black Artists Shaping the World,” by Sharna Jackson with Zoé Whitley (Thames & Hudson, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Children’s author Jackson introduces young readers to 26 artists from Africa and of African descent, including Barack and Michelle Obama portraitists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.

The buzz: “Delivers a magnificent assemblage of Black artists we all need to know and cherish,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

4. “Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships,” by Sarah Grunder Ruiz (Berkley, fiction)

What it’s about: Yacht stewardess Jo Walker is attempting to complete a bucket list of 30 things she wants to do by her 30th birthday – run a marathon, travel the world, sleep in a castle. But it’s item No. 5 – kiss a stranger – that will change her life forever.

The buzz: “Readers are sure to fall for this heartwarming and emotional novel,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

5. “The Becoming,” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press, fiction)

What it’s about: Book 2 of The Dragon Heart Legacy fantasy series finds Breen Siobhan Kelly returned to the magical realm Talamh and learning to embrace her powers as her outcast grandfather plots to destroy Talamh.

The buzz: “Roberts’s skills with building suspense and crafting stirring relationships truly shine. Readers will eagerly await the final installment,” says Publishers Weekly.

