5 books not to miss: Brandon Taylor’s ‘Filthy Animals,’ Laura Lippman thriller 'Dream Girl'
In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale June 22. // 'TUESDAY' FOR PRINT //
1. “Filthy Animals,” by Brandon Taylor (Riverhead, fiction)
What it’s about: The Booker Prize finalist and author of “Real Life” returns with a collection of linked stories set among complex young creatives in the Midwest and observing their fraught relationships.
The buzz: “Full of beauty and harshness, the complex and startling stories of 'Filthy Animals' will stick with readers long after the pages are read,” says a ★★★★ (out of four) review for USA TODAY.
2. “Dream Girl,” by Laura Lippman (William Morrow, fiction)
What it’s about: Novelist Gerry Andersen, injured in a fall, is confined to a hospital bed when he gets a mysterious call from a woman claiming to be the “real” Aubrey, the main character from his popular book – only there is no real Aubrey.
The buzz: “Lippman’s sharp and timely thriller is a fast read, one that will surely please her many longtime devotees as well as attract new and enthusiastic fans,” says a ★★★½ review for USA TODAY.
More: 25 books for kids and adults to celebrate Juneteenth and reflect on history of slavery
3. “The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear,” by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks, nonfiction)
What it’s about: From the author of “Radium Girls” comes the story of Elizabeth Packard, a 19th-century mother of six who battled the legal system when her husband had her involuntarily committed to an insane asylum with other “difficult” women.
The buzz: “A vivid look at the life and times of a little-known pioneer of women’s rights,” says Kirkus Reviews.
4. “What White People Can Do Next,” by Emma Dabiri (Harper Perennial, nonfiction)
What it’s about: A practical guide to creating an antiracist world in essays that expose the ways many people are complicit and outline actions that can affect lasting change.
The buzz: “A must-read for anyone seeking to be an agent of much-needed societal change,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.
5. “Blush,” by Jamie Brenner (Putnam, fiction)
What it’s about: As the Hollander Estates winery struggles to stay in business, three generations of Hollander women – Vivian, Leah and Sadie – distract themselves from worries by starting a “trashy” book club for scandalous novels of yore.
The buzz: “A perfect beach read about a family crisis resolved by women,” says Kirkus Reviews.
More: 'The Queer Bible' pays homage to LGBTQ heroes RuPaul, James Baldwin, George Michael
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 books not to miss: Brandon Taylor’s ‘Filthy Animals,’ Laura Lippman