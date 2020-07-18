5 books not to miss: Alex Trebek's memoir, terrifying 'Bird Box' sequel 'Malorie'

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases.

1.“The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life,” by Alex Trebek (Simon and Schuster, nonfiction, on sale July 21)

What it’s about: The beloved “Jeopardy!” host and game-show icon, moved by the support and goodwill he received from fans all over the world following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, finally tells his life story in this charming memoir.

The buzz: The TV icon felt compelled to share his story after receiving an outpouring of support and well-wishes following his cancer diagnosis. “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes.

2. “Trouble the Saints,” by Alaya Dawn Johnson (Tor, fiction, on sale July 21)

What it’s about: Deadly assassin Phyllis LeBlanc falls in love and tries to change her fate in this magical love story set in New York City at the dawn of WWII.

The buzz: “A sad, lovely, and blood-soaked song of a book,” says a starred review on Kirkus Reviews.

3. “Pew,” by Catherine Lacey (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, fiction, on sale July 21)

What it’s about: An unnamed individual with no identifiable gender or race is found sleeping on a church pew in a small religious town in the American South, and the strange visitor throws the town into a frenzy.

The buzz: A starred review in Publishers Weekly calls it “an ambitious, powerful fable of identity and belief.”

4.“Malorie,” by Josh Malerman (Del Rey, fiction, on sale July 21)

What it’s about: Twelve years after the events of “Bird Box,” Malorie and her children are still blindfolded to protect them from the creatures stalking the earth that drive humans mad with just a glimpse. But what to do when Malorie learns someone dear she believed dead may still be alive?

The buzz: A starred review in Publishers Weekly calls it a “taut, breathless supernatural thriller” and “a bang-up sequel.”

5. “She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man’s World,” by Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central Publishing, nonfiction, on sale July 21)

What it’s about: The former director of communications for the White House and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign pens a manifesto for American women to kick patriarchy to the curb in a feminist call to action.

The buzz: “A provocatively progressive declaration,” says Kirkus Reviews.

