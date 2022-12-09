I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It leaves my skin nourished for days.

Instagram @thebodyshop

If you’re not a fan of sleeping with socks on, there’s two reasons why you should start making it part of your routine. Not only does doing so help you fall asleep faster, but if you use a cream right before putting them on, you can also wake up with feet that look like you just got a pedicure — that is, as long as you’re using the Body Shop’s Shea Body Butter.

Let me start from the beginning. I’m always looking for ways to save money when it comes to my beauty routine. Between my hair appointments, derm visits, and product hauls, my annual beauty budget is definitely maxed, so if there’s a way I can get out of bimonthly pedicure visits and still get professional-like results, I’m all for it. And I’ve found a way, thanks to the aforementioned special cream. Unlike your conventional thick, minty-smelling drugstore foot cream that’s a bit too greasy and not absorbent enough, the makeshift foot cream is made to offer deep hydration. It’s formulated with shea butter, along with many other natural ingredients like babassu oil, and promises to make dry skin look and feel super nourished for literally four days. I don’t know how it pulls that off exactly, but it does.

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $7); amazon.com

Let me tell you (without going into too much detail, since feet irk me as much as the next person): When I pull off my socks in the morning, after having slathered on the Body Shop body butter the night before, my feet look like they’ve just spent an hour being soaked, scrubbed, buffed, and moisturized; my rough skin and calluses are softened and my cuticles are hydrated. All that’s left to do is file my nails, pick a color, and get painting.

And if you’re into the overall relaxing experience of getting a pedicure, I’d argue that the body butter has a spa-like perk, itself. It comes in a wide assortment of scents like rose, olive, and spiced orange, so it offers a touch of aromatherapy that can help calm your mind and wind you down. The perfect pre-snooze activity.

Story continues

I’d scoop up a tin for your own tootsies now while the cream is just $5 at Amazon. At this rate, your at-home pedis will be ringing in at just about 25 cents a pop. Plus, you’ll get a good night’s sleep for free — talk about a win-win.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.