5 Black artists you have to hear

·4 min read
Zamani, seen here in a home studio, can do it all. She is a writer, producer, arranger and vocalist. (Aly Thomson/CBC - image credit)
Zamani, seen here in a home studio, can do it all. She is a writer, producer, arranger and vocalist. (Aly Thomson/CBC - image credit)

It's always a great time to add some new music to your roster. Check out these five Black artists who are not only being noticed on the awards scene, but more importantly, carving out their own sound and following.

Zamani

Zamani is an 18-year-old triple threat in the form of singer, songwriter and producer from Halifax. Hailing from a musical family, she had her first professional performance at the age of 14. Since then, she has had numerous accolades, such as winning the 2019 International Film Festival for Atlantic Original Score.

She has also been nominated for two awards at the 2022 East Coast Music Awards. For her song Selfish, Zamani blends soothing vocals and harmonies with a catchy chorus in a song whose lyrics drive home that being egocentric and looking after yourself is a good thing.

Links: http://www.zamanimusic.ca

Track to try: Outside

Owen (O'Sound) Lee

Owen (O'Sound) Lee of Toronto got his start in singing in church. After studying jazz vocal performance at York University, the vocal arranger, songwriter and producer relocated to Nova Scotia in 2014, according to his bio.

Lee is the program co-ordinator of the African Nova Scotian Music Association. In addition to that, his own talent has garnered him recognition. He was nominated for Music Nova Scotia's 2019 Industry Professional of the Year award, and he won the 2017 African Nova Scotia Music Association's Rising Star Award.

Nova Scotia Mass Choir
Nova Scotia Mass Choir

In February 2020, Owen released a single entitled Listen for African Heritage Month. The song is about racial discrimination, highlighting that Black people still triumph and calls for people to step up and be catalysts for change. This song showcases Lee's amazing vocals and his strong religious background.

Link: https://linktr.ee/callmeosound

Track to try: Listen

MioKal

Founded in 2015, MioKal is a afro-pop, R&B and Zouk band. Médiane Mpunge, Jonathan Mpunge, Passy Grégor Nel, Samy Mpunge, Jean-Michel Dake and Gary Mpunge make up the band and it's a global makeup of sorts, with band members hailing from the Ivory Coast, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Canada.

According to the band's bio, the group's name, MioKal, comes from the union of the name of two villages in the Democratic Republic of Congo — Miole and Kalungu — that were destroyed during the current war.

Last year was a particularly good one for the band, with nominations for the PRIX MNB Awards Breakthrough Artist of the year 2021 and the ECMA's 2021 African Canadian Artist of the year.

Their song Dancing with the Angels is an emotional one that explores all the feelings that come with losing a loved one — anguish, gratefulness and relief in the hope that your loved one is in a better place.

Links: https://www.facebook.com/miokalband

Track to try: Dancing with the Angels

Reeny Smith

Since releasing her debut EP in 2015, I Am Reeny, the 25-year-old singer, songwriter and producer from Nova Scotia continues to be one of the East Coast's hottest upcoming artists. She signed with Cymba Music Publishing in 2016 and hasn't looked back since.

Robert Short/CBC
Robert Short/CBC

She went on to win Music Nova Scotia's African Canadian Artist of the Year award three consecutive years from 2016, 2017, and 2018, as well as Best R&B Artist award in The Coast's Best of Halifax awards in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. Her breakout single, Good Girl Swag, is an upbeat song that encourages positivity in an increasingly harsh world through its catchy chorus that'll have you singing throughout the day.

Links: https://www.iamreeny.com/about

Tune to try: Good Girl Swag

BruceM8

BruceM8 is an artist and producer based in Newfoundland and Labrador. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he calls himself and his mix of abstract R&B and brash hip hop an "an all-encompassing experience."

Throughout 2019 and 2020, BruceM8 established himself as an in-demand artist, releasing his EPs Stay Awake and Pain Pack to much fanfare. His biggest single so far, Letting Go, a self-produced song that combined his hazy melodies and brash R&B style. That song would later lead to production credits on Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's song A Woman on his 2020 album Daystar.

But if he has to play favourites, BruceM8 would likely give that honour to his single Numb, released in 2021, which according to him is "the greatest song to ever exist, for now."

Links: https://linktr.ee/brucem8

Track to try: Letting Go

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Being Black in Canada

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

CBC
CBC

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Scottie Barnes raising Raptors' ceiling with change in mentality

    The Raptors need Barnes to become an even more aggressive scorer and shift his mindset away from being a giver, at least for the time being.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.