The 5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 Grammy nominations

The 2023 Grammy nominations are here, and the categories are jam-packed with some of the biggest names in music.

2022 is proving to be a major year for music with A-list acts such as Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and more releasing some of their best work to date, and that's being reflected in their near-total sweep of nominations in the biggest categories. This year's recognised nominees include a number of history-making moments (Bad Bunny) and long-standing records being broken (Beyoncé), ensuring that next year's ceremony may be one of the highest-stakes Grammy ceremonies in recent memory. With that being said, we can't wait to watch.

Below are the five biggest takeaways (and surprises) from the 2023 nominations.

Beyoncé makes history with 88 career nominations

Beyoncé is the leader of the pack with nine nominations including coveted categories such as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Best R&B Performance. Following today's nomination reveal, the global superstar tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most Grammy-nominated musician of all time with both having 88 career nominations.

We're going to have another Beyoncé and Adele Album of the Year showdown

Beyoncé's Renaissance nomination success also means fans will see a repeat of the 2017 showdown with fellow superstar (and friend) Adele, whose critically acclaimed album 25 was also nominated for Album of the Year. Adele taking home the win for AOTY back in 2017 (against Beyoncé's career-defining project Lemonade) remains one of the biggest award upsets in music history.

Bad Bunny marks a major first

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny also made history with his smash studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, becoming the first all-Spanish-language album to be nominated in the revered Album of the Year category. The superstar was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Música Urbana Album.

Jack Harlow earned three big nominations

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow was nominated for three awards for next year's ceremony: Best Melodic Rap Performance for his mega-hit "First Class," Best Rap Song for "Churchill Downs," and Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. Harlow was also nominated last year for his massively successful collaboration with Lil Nas X, "Industry Baby."

Harry Styles could also have a very big night

The former One Directioner, whose third studio album, Harry's House, dropped in May, was nominated for six awards including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. The British popstar won his first Grammy in 2021 for his smash track "Watermelon Sugar," and it's likely he'll take home more with his viral hit "As It Was" come February.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air on 5 February 2023

