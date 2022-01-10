5 best workout apps for exercising at home on your own time

You’ve probably heard it before, but you don’t need a lot to work out at home. However, if you’re looking to kick up your routine or just miss the classes at the gym, you have to check out these apps. The best workout apps can help keep you motivated, make exercising fun and hold you accountable.

Some apps are also available on your computer or can be streamed on your TV, so you’re not limited to watching videos on your mobile device. Other apps are audio-only so that you can listen anywhere your workout takes you.

When there’s a will, there’s a way to get your sweat on. Check out the best workout apps below — most offer free trials for new customers, so you can try out a few before finding your personal favorite.

1. Obé

Credit: Obé

Cost: $27 per month or $199 per year

Obè (pronounced like obey) is an online workout program with an app for all fitness levels, from kids to seniors. The program offers 100 new classes per week, including strength training, HIIT, boxing, dance cardio, yoga, meditation, pilates and barre. All range from 5 to 60 minutes.

None of the classes require big equipment — most use free weights, a yoga mat or a resistance band. However, if you have an indoor bike, the company recently added cycling classes to its program.

All of the classes are taught live by NYC-based instructors inside the brand’s signature pastel-tie-dyed, box-like studio. Once a class is over, it’s put into Obè’s library so that you can take it on demand, aka work out on your own time. There’s no limit to how many times you can do the same on-demand class if you find a favorite.

2. Equinox+ by Equinox

Credit: Equinox+

Cost: $40 per month

Equinox+ by Equinox offers classes from SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Precision Run, Rumble, [solidcore], Headstrong, TB12 (Tom Brady’s workout program) and more. You can purchase the app as a standalone digital membership to take advantage of all classes. Switch from yoga to running to boxing throughout the week — classes are taught live and offered on-demand.

Admittedly, the Equinox+ app is most fun with the SoulCycle at-home bike. With the bike and the app, you can livestream SoulCycle classes or opt for pre-recorded ones. (If you have another indoor bike at home, you can use that, too).

3. Future

Credit: Future

Cost: $149 per month

Future is different from every other workout program in that it doesn’t offer virtual classes for the masses. Instead, Future connects you with a personal trainer who will create a personalized workout program just for you and will help hold you accountable. The personal trainer is a real person who will FaceTime you to connect or text you to check in. And you still stream classes, but only the ones recommended specifically for you and on your own schedule.

However, to keep things personal, Future has limited membership slots. To sign up, you’ll take a short survey to help match you with a few coaches. Ultimately, however, you choose your own coach based on their personality, intensity, training style and resume.

4. Alo Moves

Credit: Alo Moves

Cost: $20 per month

Alo Moves is an exercise platform from fashion brand Alo Yoga that offers on-demand yoga classes, strength classes and more. In fact, you can stream over 3,000+ fitness classes. Try its 21-Day Ab Fire program or meditations for deep sleep to help you build a more mindful, healthier lifestyle.

You can sort classes from beginner and moderate to intermediate and advanced, as well as by level of intensity. Alo Moves has also worked with top trainers like celebrity-favorite Harley Pasternak. (He has a class series on the platform with Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel.)

Alo Moves is only $20 per month, but you can get a free month with any clothing or accessory purchase from Alo Yoga.

5. Aaptiv

Credit: Aaptiv

Cost: $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year

If you find it’s too hard to watch a video as you work out, Aaptiv is for you. In addition to videos, the platform offers audio-only workouts. Listen to a trainer guide you on your next jog outside, as you lift at the gym or while you have 10 minutes to spare at home. You can use Aaptiv anywhere with just your phone and your headphones.

There are over 2,500 guided workouts, and more are added each week. Plus, you can join structured programs to help you reach a specific wellness goal. You’ll feel like you have a personal trainer with you all the way, but you can work out whenever, wherever.

