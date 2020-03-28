5 best strength training exercises to do outside

Photo credit: Oliver Rossi - Getty Images

While many gyms are closing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, this doesn't mean your workouts need to stop.

With the mornings and evenings getting lighter and warmer, you can take advantage and get your sweat on at home in your garden. Plus, exercising outside could pay dividends for mood and anxiety, if a new study from researchers at the University of Innsbruck in Austria is anything to go by.

The exercises below work on a different body part, so when completed together you should get a great all over body workout. You can also do these exercises with no equipment, relying on your own bodyweight.

1. The plank

This has to be one of my most favourite exercises. A plank can be completed anywhere. It is challenging and absolutely fantastic at strengthening your abdominal muscles and core. To get into a plank position, start by lying flat on the ground, facing the floor. Raise your upper body onto your elbows and your lower body onto your toes. Your body should be completely parallel to the ground. Make sure you are not in an upside down V shape with your bum pointing upwards. Hold this position for 30 seconds, rest and repeat up to three times. Once you get the hang of this, you should aim to hold your plank for a minute at a time.

2. The ski sit

This is a brilliant exercise for strengthening the legs and shaping the glutes. All you need for this exercise is a flat wall. Place your back against the wall, and as you slide your back down the wall, walk your feet out, until your knees are in a 90-degree angle. 'Sit' and hold this position for 30 seconds. Rest and repeat up to three times. As with the plank, build this hold up to 60 seconds.

3. Lateral squat walk

The lateral squat walk is a great move and will help to strengthen and shape your leg muscles. Get into a squat position by lowering your bum down, as if you are about to sit in a low chair. Keep your chest up and your shoulder rotated back. Look forwards and try to ensure your weight is in your heels, so that you are really sitting back. Now, take small steps sideways, making sure you stay low throughout. Mark out a good distance of around six metres and once you reach this return back in this position. Complete this walk for 60 seconds at a time.

4. Sprint-starts

If you have the space, you cannot ignore one of the most effective and straight-forward pulse-racer and form of cardio: running. It is a great way to burn fat and lose weight (if that's your goal). Sprint as fast as you can for 30 seconds, and then walk or jog very slowly for 30 seconds. Complete five sprint-starts over five minutes to get your heart rate up quickly. Alternatively, exercises like burpees or high-knees (jogging on the spot but lifting your knees higher than usual) will also get the heart rate up, if you don't have the space to do sprints.

5. Press-ups

To challenge your upper body, without any equipment, you need to start by getting into your plank position. Rather then resting on your elbows, straighten your arms and press your palms flat into the ground. Slowly lower your upper body down to the ground until it almost touches and your elbows are bent at a 90 degree angle. Just as slowly raise your upper body back up until your arms are straight, but not locked. Repeat this ten times and for three sets, taking a minutes break in between.

Harkirat Mahal is the CEO of MotivatePT.





