The 5 Best Spiked Seltzers to Sip This Summer

Thanks to the New Normal, otherwise known as an enduring worldwide pandemic, we’re planning to pop a lot fewer bottles and a lot more cans this summer. Why? Because cans are single-serve, meaning you won’t be sharing or touching anyone else’s drink while you imbibe.

We’ve been in love with canned wine since day one, and the quality of canned cocktails has improved drastically over the years (find our favorites here). But the hottest pop-top drink for summertime chilling is indisputably hard seltzer. “After a monumental summer of 2019, hard seltzer drinks are still wildly popular, but we’re noticing that consumers are itching to step outside their comfort zone by switching things up and experimenting with new brands and flavors,” said Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s senior product manager and grocery trends expert.

At around four to five percent ABV and little to no grams of sugar, you get the buzz of a beer without the bloat. Spiked seltzer’s light, refreshing effervescence and endless fun flavor options makes it almost too easy to drink. But not all brands are created equal. I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s made a serious misstep at the liquor store and ended up with an aching migraine. Here are the five best spiked seltzers you’ll want to sip all summer long.

BON V!V

BON V!V Spiked Seltzer ($17 for 12, drizly.com) is crafted with purified water, champagne yeast, natural fruit flavors, and zero grams of sugar. These light and crisp sparkling seltzers can be sipped on all day long without a looming hangover (did we mention they’re completely sugar-free?). They’re also a great choice for your gluten-free friends, since they don’t contain barley or wheat. Try one of the fun flavors like Pear Elderflower or Coconut Pineapple, or keep it simple with Lemon Lime.

White Claw

This OG spiked seltzer ($18 for 12, drizly.com) still reigns supreme, thanks to its super light and refreshing flavor and subtle sweetness. Most of White Claw's flavors (Black Cherry, Lime, Grapefruit, Lemon, Mango, Watermelon, Tangerine, and Raspberry) clock in at 100 calories, 5 percent ABV, and 2 grams sugar in a 12-ounce can, but the newly introduced Seltzer 70 line includes Pineapple and Clementine flavors with 70 calories, 3 percent ABV, and 0 grams sugar.

Press

Press ($17 for 12, drizly.com) has—by far—the most compelling and unique flavors on the market. Options include Pear Chamomile, Blood Orange Chili, Lime Lemongrass, Grapefruit Cardamom, Blackberry Hibiscus, and Pomegranate Ginger. They’re made from a gluten-free malt liquor base and have 5 grams of sugar per 12-ounce can.

Truly Lemonade

Truly ($18 for 12, drizly.com) has 13 fun flavors in its standard spiked seltzer line, but we’re particularly partial to the newly introduced Truly Lemonade. It’s a sweet-and-sour blend of crisp hard seltzer with a bright pop of lemon flavor and only 1 gram of sugar. Flavors include original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Arctic Summer

Made by Polar Seltzer, Arctic Summer ($17 for 12, drizly.com) is one of the only spiked seltzer brands made from real seltzer. It’s naturally gluten-free and has only 1 gram of sugar per can, and comes in nine refreshing flavors (like Pineapple Pomelo or, for Moscow mule fans, Ginger Lime).