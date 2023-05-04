The 5 Best Sleeper Sofas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Plus, expert advice on how to choose a sleeper sofa.

Real Simple / Ashleigh Morley

If you’ve ever struggled to find space when hosting overnight guests, investing in a sleeper sofa for your living room or spare room is a great solution. Not only will you always have a place for family or friends to crash, but you’ll also have a functional furniture piece that will match the rest of your home decor—instead of an extra bed that wastes precious space.

“A sleeper sofa is a great option for those who love to host but may not have enough space for an entire guest bedroom,” says Jessica Harris, an interior designer and manager of production design at Living Spaces. “By day, sleeper sectionals provide all the comfy, cozy seating you could want. By night, they effortlessly transform into a luxurious spare bed—perfect for when you need to host an overnight guest in a pinch!”

To determine the best sleeper sofas, we tested popular sleeper sofas and assessed them on comfort, ease of use, durability, quality, and overall value. We also spoke to Harris for expert advice on how to shop for the right sleeper sofa.

Best Overall Sleeper Sofa: Joybird Briar Sleeper Sofa

Buy at Joybird.com

What Stands Out: It comes in two sizes and over 75 color and fabric customization options.

What Could Be Improved: It has a break-in period.

We put the Joybird Briar Sleeper Sofa at the top of our list because it has an incredibly comfortable mattress—plus, it’s really stylish and customizable. The midcentury design includes tapered legs and a tufted seat, as well as two bolster pillows to complete the look. It’s also available in two sizes that equate to either a twin or queen mattress. Though the website says that it can seat three to four people, we found that it more comfortably fits two people.

We initially found the couch to be too firm for our liking, but after a few months of use it became much more comfortable. However, we were pleasantly surprised (more like shocked) by how soft the mattress was. If the comfort of your mattress is the highest priority, you really can’t do much better than this Joybird sleeper. We also liked that we didn’t have to put much effort into opening or closing the couch. It took just one minute for us to turn it from a sofa into a bed, making it one of the most user-friendly options out there.

It’s also easy to customize, since it’s available in over 75 fabrics and color options including pet-friendly and stain-resistant fabrics. We can confirm the pet-friendly nature of this couch—not only has it been able to withstand dog jumping, but we had no trouble getting out stains. You also have the option of getting the couch delivered via curbside delivery or white-glove delivery service. We went with the white-glove service and were not disappointed. Overall, we love this couch and recommend it for anyone who frequently has friends or family sleeping over.

Price at time of publish: From $3,670

Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester, velvet, performance fabrics

Sofa Dimensions: 79 x 36 x 35 inches; 52.5 x 36 x 37 inches

Bed Dimensions: 60 x 72 inches; 39 x 70 inches

Mattress Type: 5 inches; high-density and memory foam

Best Budget Sleeper Sofa: Article Nordby Sofa

Buy at Article.com

What Stands Out: It has an ergonomic design featuring hidden wheels to roll the bed out.

What Could Be Improved: It doesn’t have a mattress, so it’s not the most comfortable.

If you’re looking for a budget sleeper sofa, the Article Nordby Sofa offers the most bang for your buck. A caveat: This couch isn’t truly budget-friendly, but as far as sleeper sofas go, it’s comparatively affordable, since sleepers are typically much more expensive than regular couches. This sofa is designed with removable cushions for easy cleaning, and has discrete wheels to quickly roll the sofa bed in and out. When you’re ready for sleep, pull it out using the cloth handles located on the frame. You don’t have to waste time building it, as it comes fully assembled and only requires you to put on its bottom legs.

The fabric looks high-end and is surprisingly durable. It can handle a lot of use without pilling, and we even found that it’s not affected by cat scratches. The back cushions are firm and plump which add to its overall comfort. In addition, the sofa’s legs are sturdy, which made it easy for us to move it around the room without issue. It’s available in two styles: a regular sofa and an L-shaped reverse sectional.

Take note though: This couch doesn’t come with a mattress (it’s more of a futon style), and therefore it’s definitely not the most comfortable option. While we wouldn't advise using this sofa bed as a permanent bed replacement, it’s adequate for one or two nights. Adding a mattress topper would definitely help make it more comfortable.

Price at time of publish: $1,499

Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester

Sofa Dimensions: 87 x 33 x 35 inches

Bed Dimensions: 54 x 72 inches

Mattress Type: High-density foam

Best Kid & Pet-Friendly Sleeper Sofa: Apt2B Tuxedo 2pc Sleeper Sectional

Apt2B

Buy at Apt2b.com

What Stands Out: The performance fabric upholstery makes it a great sleeper sofa if you have kids or pets.

What Could Be Improved: It’s made to order, so you’ll have to wait 5-7 weeks before you get your couch

If you have young kids, pets, or both, the Apt2B Tuxedo Sleeper Sectional is the furniture you want in your living room or spare room. Why? For starters, despite the number of times that cats napped or hung out on the couch, there were never any pulls or snags. That’s because of the pet-friendly fabric upholstery, which not only was scratch-resistant but made cleaning excess pet hair easy—even without a lint brush. We tested its strength too by letting kids jump on it, and for the most part, the couch still looked good and retained its original shape.

Because it’s a sectional, it comes with an ottoman that you can arrange on the side of your choice. You also get customizations in terms of color, leg finish, fabric, and mattress type. You can also choose between two kinds of mattresses: memory foam or innerspring. (And if you don’t need a sectional, this couch is also available in a regular sofa style.) The only downside we noticed is that the back cushions did not fluff by themselves after sitting down on them, and it has a lower back compared to other couches. Be prepared for long processing times too, because it’s made to order and takes 5-7 weeks to ship.

Price at time of publish: From $5,598

Product Details:

Upholstery: Performance fabric

Sofa Dimensions: 121 x 88 x 36 inches

Bed Dimensions: 60 x 72 inches

Mattress Type: 5.5-inch innerspring; 4.5-inch memory foam

Real Simple / Ashleigh Morley

Best Sleeper Sectional Sofa: West Elm Harmony Modular 2-Piece Sleeper Sectional w/ Storage Chaise

Buy at Westelm.com

What Stands Out: It has a built-in storage box within the chaise.

What Could Be Improved: Delivery service could be better.

Soft cushions and a supportive hardwood frame make the West Elm Harmony Sleeper almost as good as a regular bed to sleep on. We found this sofa to be very comfortable—it’s really the ideal sofa when you’re ready for a nap, or just to kick back and relax.

It features foam seat cushions and plush throw and lumbar pillows filled with a blend of duck feathers, down blend, and polyester. The cushions are loose and have zip-off covers that can be removed when you’re ready to clean them, which is good for busy households. In fact, we spilled coffee on it and were able to remove all the stains in the washer. We were even able to remove pen marks by using hand sanitizer to spot-clean the stains.

When it’s time to sleep, it only takes a few minutes to pull out the bed. This sofa also has a storage chaise for pillows and blankets, making it an ultra functional furniture piece. It’s very customizable too, and you have the option to select the side (left or right) you want the chaise on, or you can configure it exactly to your liking. There are around 50 performance fabrics and colors to choose from including stain-resistant and Greenguard-certified fabrics (which means they are guaranteed to have low chemical emissions). Our only issue was that it was assembled incorrectly when it was delivered, so we ended up having to put it together ourselves.

Price at time of publish: From $4,598

Product Details:

Upholstery: Basketweave, chenille, linen, velvet, boucle, canvas, twill

Sofa Dimensions: 123 x 69 x 37 inches

Bed Dimensions: 60 x 72 inches

Mattress Type: Gel-infused foam

Real Simple / Elena Garcia

Best Sleeper Sofa for Small Spaces: Room&Board Bruno Convertible Sleeper Sofa

Buy at Roomandboard.com

What Stands Out: This sleeper sofa comes with a mattress topper for added comfort.

What Could Be Improved: It doesn’t come with arms, which might not be appealing to some people.

Thanks to its chic style and plush look, the Room & Board Bruno Convertible Sleeper Sofa wowed us during testing. We rated it highly because not only was it compact enough to fit in a small apartment or small space, but it felt seriously comfortable to sleep on—even without a mattress. (You have the option of buying a mattress topper with it for added comfort.) Transforming it from a bed to a sofa was relatively painless and hardly took any time. Just be aware that it is heavy, so you won’t be able to shift it around easily.

Even though it is pricey, we think this is the perfect couch for busy households. It features removable foam cushions and a bench seat that goes well with any decor. It’s made from sturdy polyester material and can withstand everyday wear and tear, including from kids playing and pets snoozing. The sofa is armless, which gives it a modern look and saves space at the same time. We do wish it came in more colors though, as you can only choose between two neutral gray tones and a navy blue color.

Price at time of publish: $2,699

Product Details:

Upholstery: Polyester

Sofa Dimensions: 79 x 42 x 28 inches

Bed Dimensions: 59 x 79 inches

Mattress Type: Springs and foam

Real Simple / Donna Freydkin

Final Verdict

Our top pick for the best sleeper sofa is the Joybird Briar Sleeper Sofa, because it’s luxuriously comfortable and has lots of customization options. For something more budget-friendly, we recommend the Article Nordby Sofa Bed, which isn’t as comfortable but makes up for it in durability and ease of use.

Our Testing Process

To determine the best sleeper sofas, we put six sofas to the test in our own living rooms. First, we took note of how long it took for each sofa to arrive and what the setup process was like, including how many boxes it arrived in and how long it took to build. We then did a thorough examination of each sofa, evaluating the feel and quality of the frame and upholstery. We also took note of whether the upholstery was made of a performance fabric, and whether the sofa was available in a range of colors and fabrics.

Next, we assessed comfort and ease of use. We sat on the couch for at least one hour a day for four weeks, taking note of how firm or soft the seat was and how comfortable it felt to sit for a longer period of time. We then timed how long it took to convert the sofa into a bed and add a fitted sheet, and assessed how challenging the process was for one person to manage. We also measured the mattress and compared it to the manufacturer’s specs.

Then, we slept on the sleeper overnight at least once a week during the four-week testing period. We evaluated our sleep quality and the comfort of the mattress, including its firmness and overall support. When the night was over, we timed how long it took to convert the bed back into a sofa. If any spills or stains happened during the testing period, we assessed how easy the sofa was to clean and whether the cleaning resulted in any wear and tear. Once the testing period ended, we scored each sleeper sofa on its comfort, ease of use, durability, quality, and overall value.

Real Simple / Ashleigh Morley

How to Shop for Sleeper Sofas Like a Pro

Dimensions

“Sleeper sofa dimensions change depending on if they are folded in or extended out, and also depend on the bed size within as well as the sofa’s overall size,” says Jessica Harris, interior designer and manager of production design at Living Spaces. “Whether you opt for a queen- or full-size mattress and if you choose a small sofa or a large sectional will all factor into the size of the sleeper sofa.”

According to Harris, sleeper sofas have different sizing compared to beds. For example, small sleeper sofas are under 80 inches wide, while large sleeper sofas are over 90 inches wide. In comparison, standard queen-size mattresses are 60 inches wide by 80 inches long. Also, bed mattresses tend to be thicker, and won’t fit in a typical sleeper sofa.

Mattress Type

When it comes to sleeper sofas, there are two mattress types: innerspring and memory foam. “An innerspring sleeper may offer a bit more ‘bounce’ and feelings of support, while a memory foam sleeper may feel a bit more contouring,” Harris explains. “Test out each type for yourself in the store and go with the one that feels most comfortable to you—if you like it, chances are high that your guests will too!”

Upholstery

“Fabric sofas require a bit more maintenance than leather but are still easy to clean, and are many people’s favorite upholstery choice for comfort reasons,” says Harris. But, for anyone who is looking for a sleeper sofa that goes the distance, she says pure leather is always a good option. You can also choose upholstery made from performance fabrics that are spill-resistant, pet-friendly, or have low-chemical emissions.

Frame

When choosing a sleeper sofa, you want to look for sturdy frames made out of hardwoods such as oak or maple. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, you can go with pine, which is not as durable but still strong enough to support your couch. “For the best quality, look for frames made of kiln-dried hardwoods and engineered woods,” Harris says.

Pull-Out Mechanism

It’s important to assess how easy it is to pull out the mattress when shopping for a sleeper sofa. Most sleeper sofas will have a fabric handle on the sofa to help pull the bed part out. According to, “it is often very easy to pull out the mattress; however, if your mattress is heavy, it may be more challenging.” If you don’t want a pull-out mattress, you can go with a futon-style sleeper, like the Article Nordby Sofa Bed.

Real Simple / Elena Garcia

More Sleeper Sofas to Consider

Pottery Barn Cameron Roll Arm Slipcovered Sleeper Sofa with Memory Foam Mattress: This sleeper sofa converts from sofa to bed in about three minutes. While it makes a great family couch because of the slipcover design, it is expensive and took around six months to arrive.



Questions You Might Ask

What’s the difference between a sleeper sofa and a futon?

The big difference between a sleeper sofa and a futon is that a futon’s mattress is part of the sofa’s design. “In a futon, the cushions for sleeping and the cushions for sitting are the same,” says Harris. “Because the seat cushion of a futon is the same as the mattress, futons tend to have a distinct look—they are flatter, firmer, and tufted in grids like a traditional mattress.”

On a sofa bed, “the mattress usually rests on a separate frame, often built under the sofa seats. To convert a sofa bed into a nighttime mattress for sleeping, the bed frame must be pulled out from under the sofa design.”

How much should you expect to spend on a sleeper sofa?

Sleeper sofas typically range in price depending on features and quality. According to Harris, prices can range from below $500 to above $5,000 for a high-end couch. When it comes to sleepers, you get what you pay for, with less expensive sofas typically having less comfort and lower-quality frames than more expensive options.

What is the lifespan of a sleeper sofa?

“If you notice fraying, hear creaking, and/or get an uncomfortable ‘sinking in’ feeling every time you sit on your sofa, then it’s probably time for a new one,” Harris says. “On average, a quality fabric sofa can last seven to fifteen years; quality leather sofas can last up to three times as long as fabric sofas.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To put together this list, we tested the best sleeper sofas in the real world, evaluating them on comfort, ease of use, durability, quality, and overall value. Nor’adila also received tips from Jessica Harris, interior designer and manager of production design at Living Spaces.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.



