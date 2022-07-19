The 5 Best (and Shortest) Reality Dating Shows That Won’t Take Years Off Your Life

While we adore the slow burn of “Love Island” and “The Bachelor,” summer is too short to spend half the weekend waiting for 30+ episodes to drop or for that cocktail party to finally happen. Check out our recommendations for reality dating shows that won’t take years off your life, listed from the shortest to the longest binge.

“Love on the Spectrum” (5-6 ~45 min. episodes per season)

Netflix

Winning first place as the quickest watch, “Love on the Spectrum” gives an intimate look at the dating scene for young people on the autism spectrum. Although there are only two seasons of the Netflix original season available to stream, the spinoff series, titled “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” is an equally heartfelt and short watch.

Stream “Love on the Spectrum” on Netflix.

“Dating Around” (6 ~25 min. episodes per season)

Netflix

At six episodes, Netflix original “Dating Around” comes in a close second place for the shortest reality dating binge. With two swift seasons, “Dating Around” follows one — let’s call them lucky — single as they attend five blind dates. Will any of the matches be worthy of a second date or a thorough watch through?

Stream “Dating Around” on Netflix.

“Back with the Ex”(7 ~45 min. episodes)

Netflix

Yet another Netflix original series sweeps in third place with seven short and sweet episodes. “Back with the Ex” takes viewers to the most romantic place in the world — Australia — and documents the journey of four singles as they attempt to reunite with their exes. As the exes decide whether they would like to reignite their old flame or leave their baggage in the past, you can decide whether to stick with this show to switch to a quicker binge.

Stream “Back with the Ex” on Netflix.

“Paradise Hotel” (7 episodes ranging from ~45 min. to 1.5 hours)

Fox

Originally premiering in 2003, Fox revived “Paradise Hotel” in 2019 hosted by “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” royalty Kristen Cavallari, before it was canceled once again. Mirroring the off-screen drama of the show’s production, the jam-packed seven-episode series challenges singles staying in a luxurious hotel to stay in the competition the longest by coupling up each week. The ones who stick it out the longest are dedicated to finding love — or the cash prize.

You can buy “Paradise Hotel” on Prime Video.

“Too Hot to Handle” Season 1 (8 episodes + a reunion episode)

Netflix

Although seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series veer into “Love Island” territory with 10 episodes each, the debut season of “Too Hot to Handle” walks a fine line of being a quick watch with 8 episodes plus a reunion episode. Despite being a longer binge, the reality series has an equally absurd plot as “Paradise Hotel” — the contestants, who signed up for a sleazy summer dating show, cannot engage in any sexual activity without risking their cash prize. You might not lose years off your life with this one, maybe just a couple months.

Stream “Love Island” on Netflix.