5 best sales to shop this week: Amazon, Solo Stove, HexClad, Tory Burch and more

5 best sales to shop this week: Our Place, HexClad, Amazon, Tory Burch, Solo Stove and more.

Whether you're in need of a new purse, pots and pans or something special for Mother's Day, we have you covered with the best sales to shop this week. We spotted some of the lowest prices on everything from Amazon pet deals to Tory Burch purses and Our Place cookware. Keep scrolling for major discounts at a few of our favorite retailers.

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best sales this week that we recommend checking out.

1. Amazon

Shop amazing pet deals from Amazon right now.

Our pets are always there for us, so be there for them by shopping Amazon's early Pet Day deals. From tomorrow, May 2, through Wednesday, May 3, you can save on pet food, toys, supplies and so much more during Amazon Pet Day. Tons of early deals are already available, so you don't need to wait to start saving on pet-parent essentials. No matter what pet you have, whether it's a furry dog or a scaly lizard, the massive retailer has the right savings for you.

Shop early Amazon Pet Day deals

2. Tory Burch

Tory Burch has up to 50% off sandals, swimsuits, dresses and more for summer 2023.

For a limited time only, you can save up to 50% on Tory Burch sandals, tote bags, swimsuits and Tory Sport just in time for summer 2023. The celebrity-favorite designer has an impressive lineup of seasonal savings and we rounded up all the must-shop steals for you.

Shop the Tory Burch sale

3. Our Place

Save on Reviewed-approved cookware sets during Our Place's spring sale.

Want incredible savings on top-of-the-line cookware? Our Place is having a sweet spring sale that'll net you 25% off some of our favorite cookware sets and 20% off everything else sitewide. For example, start shopping now and get the best-selling Mini Always Pan (which our experts love) for $92, which is 20% off the item's original $115 price tag.

Shop the Our Place Spring sale

4. Solo Stove

Solo Stove's tabletop fire pits can make any backyard gathering fun.

Mother's Day is almost upon us, and you can get your mom the perfect outdoor gift from Solo Stove. Right now, you can save on the brand's bonfires and ovens and score the Mesa tabletop fire pit for an extra $15 off when you apply code MOM at checkout. Typically $119.99, the Mesa is already on sale, and this $15 discount brings the final price down to $79.99. Take advantage of the limited-time savings today so you can bring the heat to your outdoor setup.

Shop the Solo Stove Mother's Day sale

5. HexClad

Gift your mom new cookware from HexClad during the brand's amazing Mother's Day sale.

It's hard to get Gordon Ramsay's approval on anything, but since he's an official partner of HexClad he's probably a fan of the brand's limited-time Mother's Day sale. Get your mom the perfect kitchen gift with up to 48% off HexClad cookware sets that include pots, pans, woks, knives, cutting boards and so much more.

Shop the HexClad Mother's Day sale

More sales to shop

