The 5 best-ranked dog friendly beaches in South Carolina to help you plan a trip. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer and that means it’s about time for a beach trip.

But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you.

South Carolina is loaded with plenty of beach vacation spots, but not all of them are the most dog friendly. And they’re not all created equal, with some having far more amenities and extra nearby shopping options than others.

But luckily for you, many dog owners and their pets have already done the legwork to rank the best dog friendly beaches in the Palmetto State.

Below are the five best-ranked dog friendly beach spots according to Google reviews.

Huntington Beach State Park

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (6,200 reviews)

Where: 16148 Ocean Hwy, Murrells Inlet

Huntington Beach State Park is a small coastal preserve and state park near Murrells Inlet, in Georgetown County. It has a large sandy beach that’s great for walking, nearby sea-breeze camping and surf fishing.

The park is dog friendly all year, but dogs are only allowed on the south end of the beach.

Dogs must remain on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times. Dogs are also prohibited in buildings.

Coligny Beach Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (8,000 reviews)

Where: 1 Coligny Circle, Hilton Head

This beach isn’t just dog friendly, its one of the most popular places on Hilton Head Island. It’s an access point to the beach, but there’s also a full park with outdoor shower, changing rooms and restrooms, along with swings and wooden chairs under shaded gazebos.

And across the street from the beach, you’ll find plenty of restaurants and shops. Don’t forget to have a leash when you’re out and about with your pup.

Kiawah Beachwalker Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,200 reviews)

Where: 8 Beachwalker Dr., Kiawah Island

This dog-friendly beach spot on the west end of Kiawah Island offers an ocean front view and a river view. It also has the only public beach access on Kiawah Island.

While dogs are allowed on the beach year-round, there are some seasonal leash restraint rules to keep in mind.

Critical Habitat Area: Dogs are prohibited in the designated critical habitat areas.

Seasonal Dog Leash Area: From the Critical Habitat Area west of Beachwalker County Park to the eastern boundary of the Beach Club.

March 16 – October 31: Dogs must be leashed at all times.

November 1 – March 15: Dogs are allowed to be off-leash.

Dog Use Area: Dogs are allowed off-leash year-round in the designated “dog use area” located between the eastern boundary of the Beach Club and the Ocean Course pedestrian access provided they are under control. Off-leash stipulations: The owner must remain with their pet and have in their possession a leash. Pets must be leashed if requested by another beachgoer or by Beach Patrol.

Folly Field Beach Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,500 reviews)

Where: 55 Starfish Drive, Hilton Head Island

This dog-friendly site links to a mid-island beach location. A boardwalk winds through a forested area to the beach. There’s beach matting to make the beach wheelchair accessible. Also, metered parking is offered.

Fish Haul Beach Park

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,300 reviews)

Where: 124 Mitchelville Road, Hilton Head Island

This beach spot is a pristine, visual wonderland for dogs and their owners alike. Nestled in Baygall, a historic Gullah neighborhood, Fish Haul overlooks Port Royal Sound. It’s a great place for those seeing a quiet place for walking, birdwatching and resting.