Here are the 5 best pizza restaurants on Hilton Head SC for 2023, Tripadvisor says

Hungry for pizza? With all the different kinds, many pizza lovers have their preferences.

However, many seem able to agree on the top five on a popular travel site.

Without including local food trucks, here are the five best pizza spots on Hilton Head Island, according to an updated list from Tripadvisor for 2023.

Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House Shelter Cove

Giuseppi’s Pizza in Shelter Cove ranks fifth among the top pizza locales on Hilton Head. Although one of three locations total, of which two lie on the island, the Shelter Cove spot ranked the highest on the popular travel recommendation site. The restaurant has been serving pizzas, pastas, subs, wings and more since 1984 and has gained notoriety and awards along the way.

The Shelter Cove location can be found mid-island at 50 Shelter Cove Lane and is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Giuseppi’s Pizza also does delivery and pickup for those who do not wish to sit inside.

Bella Italia Pizza

Ranked fourth, Bella Italia can be found in Port Royal Shopping Center, located at 95 Mathews Drive, and serves specialty and gluten-free pizza pies as well as subs and other Italian entrees. The pizza parlor is open Tuesday through Sunday and opens at 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to place a pickup order or choose to dine in.

Local Pie Hilton Head

Local Pie on the island placed in third overall for having the best pizza on Hilton Head. Local Pie Woodfired Pizza has two locations in the area with the other being stationed in Old Town Bluffton. The Hilton Head locale can be found at 55 New Orleans Road daily for select hours. The establishment has won several accolades throughout the years and is the first and only true Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza on Hilton Head Island, according to their website.

Fat Babies Pizza & Subs

Ranked second overall, Fat Babies Pizza and Subs is a counter-service locale that specializes in making thin-crust pies and sandwiches in a relaxed setting. The laid-back pizza spot can be found on the south end of the island at 1034 William Hilton Parkway and is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as having the best pizza on Hilton Head and continued, “We have had pizza from a few different places on Hilton Head and Fat Baby’s has the best pizza. It is a wood-fired pizza so the crust is thin and crispy! It’s a must-stop in Hilton Head if you want pizza.”

Dough Boys

Finally, ranked as the best pizza on Hilton Head Island on Tripadvisor, Dough Boys is described as being an intimate joint that features classic and unique style pizzas, sandwiches and calzones.

Found at 1 New Orleans Road and open daily for select hours, Dough Boys is a family-owned establishment serving the best pizza on the island, according to their website, and has been in business since December 2013. The pizza hot spot offers a small, comfortable restaurant that offers guests the opportunity to dine in, order takeout and island-wide delivery.

For those who want a firsthand account of the reviews given to Dough Boys, Tripadvisor holds a collection of positive feedback from the local pizza locale, some including pictures of the order.