The 5 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch in July 2022

As we hit the peak of summer heat, take a reprieve from the sun by watching Netflix’s newest shows, from Lana Condor’s ghost comedy to a new docuseries highlighting the inner workings of Muay Thai, aka Thai boxing. Check out our recommendations for the 5 best new shows on Netflix this month:

“Boo, Bitch” (Available July 8)

Erik Voake/Netflix

“To All the Boys” star Lana Condor returns to high school in this comedy ghost series. Condor plays Erika Vu, a high school senior who, despite flying under the radar her whole life, decides to rewrite her story one night — until she finds out in the morning that she is a ghost. With a clock ticking down her time on Earth, Erika sets out to accomplish her most desired tasks — even as a ghost.

“Hurts Like Hell” (Available July 13)

Netflix

Inspired by the world of Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, “Hurts Like Hell” spotlights the inner workings and dark secrets — from illegal gambling to match-fixing — of Thailand’s national sport. Consisting of dramatic scenes from the industry’s underbelly and in-depth interviews with Muay Thai veterans, the Thai docuseries is a must-watch for July.

“Resident Evil” (Available July 14)

Netflix

Based on the video game series of the same name, “Resident Evil” marks the second TV adaptation of the franchise — and the first live-action series adaptation, with the series using the video game’s storyline as its backstory. The sci-fi horror series, set in its own universe, follows two storylines: one featuring fraternal twins Billie and Jade as they discover their father and Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets, and another storyline, set 14 years later, as Jade tries to survive a global apocalypse.

“Keep Breathing” (Available July 28)

Netflix

“In the Heights” star Melissa Barrera plays a New York attorney, named Liv, who must learn to face her personal challenges to survive in the wilderness following a plane crash. The thriller drama series also stars Jeff Wilbusch and Austin Stowell.

“Uncoupled” (Available July 29)

Netflix

Neil Patrick Harris plays a New York real estate agent in “Uncoupled.” After his longtime boyfriend breaks up with him and moves out of their apartment, Harris’ character navigates dating in his 40s and the daunting reality of starting over.

