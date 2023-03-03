The 5 Best Instant Cameras of 2023

Trevor Raab



Instant cameras have once again come back into style. While their popularity ebbs and flows, one thing remains constant: There’s an undeniable charm to carrying around physical photos with a distinctive film look. But today’s instant cameras are nothing like your parent’s Polaroid. Most have modern features like advanced autofocus systems, LED displays, and even MicroSD card slots to save digital versions of your captures. Plus with lens and film effects built-in, you can get creative shots like double exposures or wide fisheye snaps. I tested the most popular models to help you find an instant camera that’s right for your needs and budget.

What We Look For In An Instant Camera

Image Quality

The quality of the images produced by an instant camera can vary greatly depending on the camera manufacturer and film type. Some models produce sharp, clear images, while others attempt to recreate a more retro look. Keep in mind that instant cameras are not typically known for producing images with the same level of clarity and detail as digital mirrorless or DSLR cameras.

If you're looking for crisp, high-quality photos, opt for a camera with a higher megapixel count. On the other hand, if you’re aiming for a more vintage aesthetic, you may want to consider cameras that purposely produce images with a softer focus or more muted colors. Some models from Fujifilm and Kodak even have built-in film filters that can give your photos unique looks. Banding, distortion, or inaccurate colors are not considered a style choice and can ruin a photo. You don’t have to worry about that with any of the cameras below but keep an eye out for these imperfections in test prints if you decide to consider other cameras that aren’t on this list.

Print Speed

Instant cameras that use traditional film like the analog Fujifilm and Polaroid can pop photos out in a flash but the image takes several minutes to develop. Digital cameras that use ink pump out pictures at much slower speeds and need to be placed down while they print a photo. If you plan to capture consecutive shots quickly you’ll want an analog camera. They’re pricey but can place a picture in your hand as soon as you click the shutter button.

Just keep in mind that, despite what Outkast has told us, never shake a Polaroid picture. This has no effect on speeding up development times, but shifts around the chemicals and dyes within the film, which could ruin the image. Alternatively you can opt for a digital instant camera that doesn’t automatically print a photo after each snap. This way you can nab a bunch of shots and print them all later.

Features

Several of today’s instant cameras offer smarts like wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, remote app controls, and selfie lighting. A few even double as mobile photo printers so that you can print out pictures taken by your phone for an old school look. This is convenient but some of the core functionality that your camera should have is automatic flash, a spacious viewfinder with gridlines, and a film (or paper) counter to tell how many prints you have left.



How We Selected and Tested

After researching the top selling instant camera manufacturers and sorting through their newest releases, I created a test pool consisting of ten models. My selections were based on the features and customer reviews of each camera. This roughly boiled down to testing two cameras from each company; a basic entry-level model and a higher end option. Once the cameras arrived at our office, I loaded up their film cartridges (or paper), charged them up, and set their shooting profiles to default settings.

I spent a week lugging around a backpack filled with these cameras as I captured city stills, portraits, and landscapes. This experience helped me gauge their ease of use, color accuracy, and sharpness in real-world use. For benchmarking purposes I set each camera in the same marked spots to capture a series of portraits and architectural shots. I then laid out the final prints to directly compare their quality and sharpness. And I used a stopwatch to measure how long it took to print pictures after clicking the shutter button. For the analog film cameras, I also took note of how long it took for film photos to fully develop in a 65 degree Fahrenheit room.

Shop Now Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera $119.95 amazon.com

Fujifilms’s Instax Square SQ1 instant camera offers the best balance of performance and speed, plus it costs less than every other model. It’s a point-and-click analog film camera that has just a single shutter button. This makes it easy enough for anybody to pick it up and start snapping photos. Since the camera automatically tunes its white balance and exposure levels for each environment, virtually every shot comes out looking well-lit and vibrant like our top performer (its big brother the Instax Mini Evo). Its large, grippy build is comfortable to hold and it comes in a variety of fun colors.

When you’re ready to shoot you simply twist out the lens to power it on, look through the viewfinder, and click the shutter button. There are no buttons or settings to fiddle with and the flash activates automatically with each snap. Film ejects out of the top of the SQ1 within two seconds of taking a picture and those photos develop quickly, in about two minutes on average. This means you can quickly rip through multiple shots and throw images to the side to develop. This is the camera I reached for the most throughout testing because I knew it would consistently bring out fine textures like ruffles in dog fur or wood grain while retaining accurate colors.

The SQ1 also ties with our top performer for the best dynamic range of the pool. Both the SQ1 and Mini Evo pulled out rich blues from the sky in a shot of the sunset over the city of Easton, Pennsylvania. Other cameras suffered blowouts from the sunlight and lost details like the sky itself or the roof of a nearby gas station. When it came to portraits, the SQ1 most accurately recreated skin tones and clothing hues to create a lifelike image in both artificial and natural light. Take a look at our subject in the picture above and you can see strands of his beard in full detail thanks to its impressive sharpness, while the reds of his hair aren’t dulled down to a blonde or orange color.

There are some compromises to keep the price so low. Its most glaring omission is the lack of a self timer button for group shots. And while it is a film camera, it could take a page from the Mini Evo which stores digital versions of your shots on a MicroSD card.

I like that this camera is powered by CR2 batteries, which means you can just swap new ones in when it dies without waiting around for it to recharge. However, this means there are more things to carry around and worry about. The last thing you want to do is run out of power. These are small hiccups to bear for a near flawless instant photo each time. Intermediate and prosumer photographers will likely gravitate towards the higher-end Instax Mini Evo below for its more extensive controls and premium stylings.

Shop Now Now+ Instant Film Camera $179.95 amazon.com

The Polaroid Now+ best recreates the look and feel of the traditional large body instant camera. While I found the classic viewfinder a bit narrow when framing shots—each photo’s subject came out looking sharp. However it keeps the right amount of the scene out of focus and mutes colors for the iconic retro Polaroid look. If you’re chasing this aesthetic, no other camera or filter can match the final result of an actual Polaroid’s 600 or i-Type film color science and large 4 by 3.5-inch square.

Like the SQ1 above this is a point and shoot film camera that spits out your photos instantly but takes a few minutes to develop. However the i-Type color film’s seven minute average development time is the longest in the test pool. You have a bit more control on the Now+ than on our top pick thanks to the addition of a timer and flash control. Its photos best capture the mood of each scene whether you shoot in a dark bar or a brightly lit windowed room. While the white wall tone behind our subject in the portrait test leans cooler on the Fujifilm SQ1, the Polaroid’s prints make the same wall appear a bit dingy with the right amount of warmth and wear to make the shot look like it jumped straight out of the '90s. The Now+ also captures sharp landscape photos or candids from a distance. I had no worries while shooting in the sun thanks to the black plastic film protection cover that rolls over each shot to ensure it’s crisp without smudging or exposing it to light.

This newer version of the Polaroid camera lineup can be controlled using a smartphone app to trigger snaps remotely or set modes like aperture priority and double exposure. I also appreciated the little touches like that it automatically turns off after a few minutes of inactivity to save battery and the digital LED shot counter. But the five physical lens filters are a bit of a hassle to carry around and swap between when other cameras come with digital creative effects built-in. And although it’s relatively lightweight, the camera is bulky and will take up room whether you throw it in a bag or wear it around your neck.

If you want something more portable, the Polaroid Go is just a third of the size. It works just as well with most of the same functionality (no selfie timer button or smartphone connectivity). Prints instead come out on smaller 2.5 by 2-inch film rather than 3 by 3 square. Both Polaroid models extract rich amounts of detail from shadows and highlights. Each managed excellent portraits of one of our more challenging shots—a subject in front of a window on a sunny day. Not only did this give the subject a dark but simultaneously well-lit flair but the signs and buildings outside the window were clearly visible—they weren’t blown out by blotches of bright sunlight. If you prefer film with style, it’s going to cost you: A pack of 16 squares is $29 (nearly $2 per picture).

Shop Now Instax Mini Evo Instant Film Camera $199.99 bestbuy.com

The Instax Mini Evo is a hybrid instant film and digital camera. Its 4-inch body easily slips into a pocket for easy travel unlike the bulky designs of the previous two cameras. It foregoes a viewfinder in favor of a 3-inch LCD screen. Once you capture a shot it’s saved to your gallery where you can share it to your phone using the Instax Mini Evo app or print it on film. Its manual exposure controls help create shots that exceed our top pick while also offering more features. However it’s double the price and prints on a smaller 2.1 x 3.4-inch business card-like film as opposed to the larger square prints of the two cameras above.

This is easily the best built instant camera I tested thanks to its tough metal exterior and grippy black leather accents. It not only looks premium, but feels it, too, as it’s comfortable to hold for long periods and is jam packed with functional buttons and dials. Each offers a satisfying click and feedback, but the print lever steals the show. Unlike the two cameras above, the Mini Evo stores each snap without automatically printing it out. This cuts down on wasted film and helps capture multiple photos in a short time so you take home the best still of a scene. When you find the shot that’s film-worthy, crank the print lever back and the physical picture is ejected about 14 seconds later. As your image prints, a digital version of the picture on the bordered film moves along the screen towards the ejection slot to show real-time progress.

Every shot I threw at the Mini Evo—from portraits of pedestrians crossing the street to distant mountain landscapes—captured plenty of detail in light and shadows. If you don’t play with any settings, the photos are as crisp as our top pick but, start tinkering with the exposure and white balance, and you get some incredible looking snaps. It’s the only camera in the pool to offer this extensive level of control. It also has a cold shoe mount at the top for advanced shooters who want to add an external viewfinder or LED lights. And when you’re looking for something more than a basic snap, the camera utilizes physical dials for over 20 digital creative effects.

Roll what is traditionally an ISO dial on the top left of the camera and you can switch through Fujifilm color filters to add contrast and mood to your photos. Twist the lens to pull up effects like fisheye or even double exposure and pull off uniquely layered shots. It’s not as point-and-click as our top pick and requires some skill to get shots balanced properly. Unlike the SQ1 you have a choice over which photos get printed plus get a digital copy to cut down on wasted film. While the Mini Evo has the most features and best photo performance overall, it’s pricey and requires more skill from your end to make the most of it. This is best for intermediate to advanced photographers who want more control over their captures.

Shop Now Step Touch $129.99 amazon.com

Kodak’s Step Touch is a digital camera that uses Zero Ink technology to print its images onto waterproof photo paper. This means photos aren’t composed by light and chemical reactions like with film, so they look a bit flat and glossy. You still get the charm of the physical picture and there are filters that can be added to your shots to emulate the distinct film look. Its pocketable frame’s 2-in-1 functionality (camera and printer for your phone’s photos) is its biggest draw.

The 3.5-inch touch screen is the biggest in the pool and serves as your viewfinder. Controls are streamlined to a physical capture button and touch screen icons for flash, timer, and zoom functionality. It even offers presets for white balance to compensate for fluorescent light or a cloudy day.

From the app you can print photos taken on your phone, transfer the camera’s photos to your phone, and easily share them to social media. Kodak slapped a lot of features like 1080p video recording and onboard photo editing to mixed results—they work okay and are nice to have, but feel out of place. Its black and white mode looks fantastic for adding contrast and "pop" to an image, but a majority of the filters feel almost toy-like in the way they alter the tone of a photo.

I found its 13-megapixel camera quite sharp and it does a great job shooting portraits. Landscapes look okay, but the camera struggles with depth from more than eight feet away. And landscape shots without a person or animal present in the foreground dont’t turn out as well. Thankfully you can frame up as many shots as you need and view them directly from the built-in screen to grab the one worthy of a physical copy. And because it’s so easy to use and runs on affordable paper (50 cents per print) versus film (one dollar per shot, or more) it’s a great choice for beginners.

Its prints grab rich colors and try their damndest to match the crispness and depth of true film, but it’s not the same. Since its overall tones lean cooler for a more lifelike look, the Step Touch is more akin to the Fuji models than the Polaroid. Its average print speed (33 seconds) is faster than the average ink-based instant camera. That’s not as fast as an instant film camera, but it also comes out fully developed and ready to hand out in a quarter of the time of our fastest film prints.

Shop Now Ivy CLIQ+2 Instant Camera amazon.com

Canon’s Cliq+2 was one of the more affordable instant cameras we tested. Just like the Kodak above, this is a digital camera that prints on photo paper instead of film. The optical viewfinder makes composing a shot with the Cliq+ 2 feel more like an analog film camera, and it automatically prints every shot just like one to boot. You can choose to use it as a digital camera if you insert an SD card and leave the paper tray empty.

This camera has three shooting modes controlled by a slider at the top—landscape, portrait, and selfie. While the first two are par for the course, the selfie mode is one of the best on any of the models we tried because of its large glass lens and built in ring light with 8 LEDs, which help you clearly see what you’re shooting. This has the added benefit of improving the overall quality and reduces shadows. Color filters can be applied using a button to switch between natural, vivid, and monochrome (black and white). Lastly, you can turn the border on or off with a click. Its super basic, but this makes it easy to use and keeps the price low.

Frustratingly most of the helpful functions that should be on the camera are stuck in the Canon Mini Print app, like orientation swap, zoom, and timer. This occasionally took me out of the moment in impromptu shoots where I had to double-fist the camera and my phone to zoom in or change to a vertical orientation. Granted the app is fast and provides a Live View and customizable border designs. The Cliq+2 excels in outdoor lighting and architectural shots—it accurately captured textures like individual bricks in buildings and leaves on a tree. Its portrait captures are sharp but both its natural and vivid color profile tones run a bit too warm to try and replicate the vibe of a Polaroid. In artificial light, this meant photos could sometimes take on an orange or yellow hue.

With that said, photo prints come out looking great and don’t suffer the banding that’s common on cheap printer cameras. The Canon app also lets you transfer captures and print photos taken from your phon, like the Kodak above. Print times work out to a minute on average from the second you press the shutter—that’s on the slower end of the spectrum and double the time it takes the Step Touch to produce a print. This is still a great everyday instant camera and is the lightest of all the models we tested. No its prints won’t rival a true film camera, like the top three models, but its great for content creators, nabbing selfies, and outdoor photography.

