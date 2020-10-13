The 5 best early Prime Day deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day will be here before you know it (it’s October 13 and October 14 if you haven't already set your alarms) but if you’re anything like us and the anticipation is proving too much to bear, we’re going to let you in a little secret: You don’t have to wait for the big day to arrive. The mega-retailer has already released a slew of amazing deals ahead of schedule, and we’ve sorted through them all to bring you the best of the best.

From a robot vacuum that will make your household chores a breeze to a slow cooker that will make holiday cooking a breeze, these are the best early Prime Day deals you can shop this weekend.

1. Up to 30% off Roku streaming devices

One of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen comes from Roku. Four of the brand's most popular streaming devices—the Roku Express, the Roku Premiere, the Roku Streaming Stick+ and our favorite streaming device of all time, the Roku Ultra—up for grabs for up to 30% off. We loved these devices because they offer 4K content and advanced remote controls. Roku devices also bring together Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, Disney+ and more popular streaming platforms and channels to your TV.

2. Less than $200: One of the best wireless earbuds on the market

Apple's best wireless earbuds—the Apple AirPods Pro—just got a huge price cut for Prime Day, dropping from $249 to $219 to $199. A former best overall winner in our test of the best wireless headphones on the market for their active noise cancelation, a snugger fit than previous models and a battery life that lasts roughly four-and-a-half to five hours, you can't go wrong with these little buds—especially at this Prime Day pricing.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (Save $50)

3. Less than $20: This super popular wine opener

Whether you’re shopping for a gift for the wine lover in your life or you’re simply sick and tired of fighting with your Cabernet cork, this Oster cordless electric wine opener, which falls from $19.99 to $17.79, is the Prime Day deal for you. With claims to open your vino in seconds and a foil cutter to help remove seals, pouring yourself a nice glass of red or white has never been easier, according to its more than 16,300 reviews. Customers say this device is simple to use and works like a charm—as long as you follow the instructions. Wrote one happy buyer: “Best $17 I ever spent … after I read the manual!” It comes with a recharging base and works on up to 30 bottles on a single charge.