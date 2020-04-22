The 5 Best Cheap Gaming PCs That Won’t Break the Bank

Photo credit: Staff

A gaming PC can be a big investment, but it is also arguably the most important piece of your gaming station, which is why many serious gamers choose to build a PC themselves. While customization is the best way to hone your PC to your individual needs, it can prove complicated, time consuming, and sometimes more expensive—enter the pre-built gaming PC.

Check out highlights below of each of these five budget gaming PCs, then scroll deeper for more in-depth reviews plus helpful buying advice.

Pre-built PCs are not only faster to set up, but they have the advantage of being covered by manufacturer’s support and a warranty, which means if something breaks down in the future, you won’t be left to figure it out yourself. But buying pre-built doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to alter it at all—most models have the advantage of customization and the ability to upgrade yourself. This means that you will be able to play right away, but you also have the option to personalize your PC as you figure out what exactly you might need.

Cheap gaming PCs around $1,000 and up to $2,000 may not be considered top-of-the-line, but that doesn’t mean they won’t suit your needs just fine. These models are focused on delivering the best bang for your buck in terms of reliability and performance. If you do decide you need an upgrade somewhere along the line, these PCs will gladly comply.

Features to Look For

Here are some key components that you will want to pay attention to. These will affect the speed, power, and storage of your gaming PC—all integral to your gaming experience.

CPU: These computers’ central processing unit, which makes the computer programing run, typically have either Intel Core i5, i7, i9, or Ryzden 7. These should all work fine, but the i9 and Ryzden 7 will be the most powerful. Should you wish to upgrade in the future, this is an easy switch—simply remove your current CPU and plug in the new one.

Storage: Most PCs will have about 512GB to 2TB. One TB can hold around 25 to 30 games, but if this is not enough, you can use an external hard drive to increase your storage.



RAM: Gaming PCs should have no less than 8GB of RAM (random access memory), but at least 16GB is recommended. If you do not have enough RAM, you will have issues with performance in your game.

GPU: The Graphics Processing Unit is what makes sure your graphics run smoothly and clearly on your screen. The Nvidia RTX 2080 is common in most lower-cost gaming PCs, but it should work well for the average gamer and monitor (with a 16:9 aspect ratio), though you may have some tearing or lagging issues with ultrawide screens (such as 21:9 aspect ratio).

How We Selected and Rated Them

We researched 10 expert sources such as Digital Trends , PC Gamer, and Tom’s Guide , as well as 1,800 consumer reviews to select the top five budget gaming PCs of the year. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of customers who rated the product at least four out of five stars on retail and review sites like Amazon, Walmart , and manufacturers’ websites.

—SIMPLE DESIGN—

HP Omen Obelisk

Total Exert Score: 80/100 | Consumer Score: 84% gave it 4 stars or more

Simple exterior, customizable interior.



CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD



If customization is what you’re after, this model is a good fit. The HP Omen Obelisk doesn’t have a particularly flashy design, but that’s also what will save you some cash. Since you aren’t spending money on superficial design features like fancy lighting or an unusual shape, this means that it can be spent elsewhere—like on future upgrades to the Intel Core i7 processor, the 16GB of Ram, or the 2TB of storage, which will enhance your device, but still let you keep a reasonable budget. As far as aesthetics go, the Omen’s exterior design is a bit understated, but you are still able to see the red-lit interior of the machine, which indicates its gaming prowess.



—FOR BEGINNERS—

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop

Total Exert Score: 80/100 | Consumer Score: 76% gave it 4 stars or more

A solid starter PC at a budget price.



CPU: Intel Core i5 9400 | RAM: 8GB | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 | Storage: 512GB SSD

For new gamers, this is a great starter PC. It won’t break the bank, but it provides a solid base PC, with room for future customizations if you want to expand your gaming. It is easy to open, and features a blue-lit interior, surrounded by a sleek, black casing. Reviewers at Tom’s Guide found that it was not ideal for UHD or QHD (wide and ultrawide resolution) gaming, but with a decent CPU and storage, the GPU would be the most needed upgrade for ultrawide or heavy graphics games.

—GREAT FOR VR—

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme

Total Exert Score: 82/100 | Consumer Score: 90% gave it 4 stars or more

Ready for your wildest VR adventures.



CPU: Intel Core i7-9700k | GPU: RTX 2070 8GB | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 1TB HDD

The Cyberpower PC Gamer Supreme is ready to take you on a VR journey straight out of the box—impressive for under $2,000. Since VR relies so heavily on GPU, you want it to be solid, and an RTX 2070 is more than proficient. As well, with 16GB being the recommendation for VR gaming, the PC Gamer Supreme is a pretty great setup, and equally impressive even if not using it for VR games. PC Gamer writes, “The Supreme is also great for anyone looking for a PC to match the capabilities of current-gen consoles, something that will bridge the gap between the PS4 and Xbox One era of games and the next console generation.” Once again, this is an easily customizable PC that can be updated as gaming technology advances instead of having to shell out a bunch of cash for a new console every few years.

—MIDRANGE PC—

CLX SET

Total Exert Score: 82/100 | Consumer Score: 87% gave it 4 stars or more 12

Reasonable price with top-of-the-line elements.



CPU: Ryzen 7 3700 | GPU: RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 2TB HDD, 240GB SSD

If you are willing to spend a little over $1,000, this PG will not disappoint. Embracing the flashier side of gaming design, it features a multicolor lit interior with easy access by opening the glass panel. While it doesn’t have a whole lot of storage (only 240GB SSD), that can be remedied by the addition of a hard drive should you need it. But the graphics are solid, and the Ryzen 7 makes game play smooth and speedy. As a bonus, there is a full system warranty as well as a one-year parts warranty, and for the less-mechanically minded, a free lifetime tech support.

—BEST VALUE—

Alienware Aurora r10

Total Exert Score: 82/100 | Consumer Score: 80% gave it 4 stars or more

Sleek style and smooth gaming.



CPU: Ryzen 5 3500 | GPU: RTX 2060 6GB| RAM: (2) 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 2TB

For anyone after a bit more style, the Aurora r10 certainly delivers. But its sleek and space-esque design isn’t the only defining feature: Once you start playing, the technology speaks for itself. The Ryzen 5 CPU and RTX 2060 GPU are worth the few extra hundred dollars, as they perform leaps and bounds above other entry level PCs. While the r10 is outfitted with everything to give you a decent gaming experience, the real reason to buy it is its versatility. It’s compatible with AMD Ryzen 5, 7, 9 or 9th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, i9, and it can hold multiple graphics cards that can handle the most intricate VR games without a problem. If the specs alone haven’t convinced you, both PC Gamer and Tom’s Guide ranked it as the best overall budget gaming PC.

