The 5 best beauty Advent calendars of 2022

Kelsee Majette, Social Media Editor
·3 min read
A calendar.
A calendar. Illustrated | Getty Images

What's better than a present for yourself? Twenty-five presents for yourself, of course!

Though traditional Advent calendars have been around for decades, it wasn't until 2010 that the first beauty-themed Advent calendar was introduced in the United Kingdom — and the U.S. was quick to follow. "Calendars make for easy marketing content over the holidays," Vogue writes in a history of the product, adding that "unboxing" posts on social media have been a major traffic driver for retailers.

Whether you enjoy pampering yourself with luxury skincare items, are always looking for your next signature fragrance, or just need a bunch of stocking stuffers to pass out to loved ones, we've curated a list of the top recommended beauty Advent calendars of 2022 that are worth the splurge:

1. The Diptyque Advent Calendar

Diptique beauty advent calendar 2022
Diptique beauty advent calendar 2022

Diptyque

These aromas are sure to make your house feel like a home. Diptyque might be best known for their perfumes, but their home scents are also divine — and this calendar allows you to sample 25, including three limited-edition Christmas-themed candles. Good House Keeping shared the Diptyque Advent calendar as one of the best out this year, noting that "it was designed for a zodiac and home fragrance lover." Each day on the calendar is labeled with a different zodiac sign or constellation, and includes items that could be used as small gifts to hand out for the holidays (or keep them for yourself — we won't tell). (Purchase at Diptyque, $480)

2. The Body Shop Box of Wishes & Wonders Advent Calendar

Who wouldn't want a "Box of Wishes & Wonders"? The Body Shop spreads holiday glee with this year's Advent calendar, which is getting rave reviews from industry insiders, including beauty expert Eltoria, who shared an unboxing on Youtube of the collection. Cosmopolitan likewise listed the Body Shop calendar as one of 2022's best, and said their top five products were "the Moringa Shine & Protection Shampoo; the Pink Clay Facial Konjac Sponge; the Sleep Calming Pillow Mist; the Vitamin E Hydrating Toner; and the British Rose Body Yogurt." According to Woman & Home, the items come in full-sized containers made with "Community Fair Trade recycled plastic, which is an excellent step towards sustainable beauty." There's a special note on each numbered box that you're going to want to read, as well. (Purchase at The Body Shop, $249)

3. L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar

Beauty Advent Calendar 2022
Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Amazon

Next on the list is the L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, which Allure calls the "crème de la crème of the French beauty brand's gifting section." This 24-piece set is designed with illustrations "inspired by Mediterranean lifestyle" and includes hair tools and mini products such as the Essential Oils shampoo and conditioner, among other shower gels and hand creams. L'Occitane also has a seven-piece set, The Conscious Selection Advent Calendar, which includes "eco-conscious" body-care products such as soaps, skin-moisturizing balms, and more. (Purchase at Amazon, $115)

4. Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty

NET-A-PORTER Beauty Advent Calendar 2022
NET-A-PORTER Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

NET-A-PORTER 25 Days of Beauty

If you're looking for a beauty gift set with more variety, Hello Magazine recommends the NET-A-PORTER Advent Calendar, noting that it's "packed with cult products" and one of their editors' favorites. This Christmas countdown collection offers an assortment of brands from Charlotte Tilbury to Westman Atelier and more. Look for luxury items such as the Costa Brazil Lua Moonlight Body Oil and the Surratt Beauty Relevee Lash Curler that you won't want to share with even your favorite cousin. (Purchase at NET-A-PORTER, $209)

5. Clarins Holiday Sparkle Gift Set

Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar 2022
Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Amazon

Marie Claire shared the Clarins Advent Calendar Set as "the best beauty Advent calendar for dry skin." This is perfect for anyone looking for a collection under $100, with skincare and makeup products to use just in time for all the upcoming holiday parties. One of the items included in the box is the Lip-Comfort Oil — Marie Claire named it one of the best lip oils. (Purchase at Amazon, $78)

