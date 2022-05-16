The 5 best bath towels if you like them super soft and super plush

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It only takes one time. You step out of the shower, wrap yourself in an extra soft and plush towel and you wonder, why don't I have these? Whether at a hotel or at a fancy friend's house, once you go luxury bath towel it's really hard to go back.

Yes, the $10 towels on Amazon or at your local big box store can get the job done, but the simple fact is you deserve better. Why dry yourself off with something that feels as thin and rough as a paper towel when you don't have to?

If money is the issue, take a cue from me. I didn't have $100+ to spend on a whole new set of towels, so I purchased a set piecemeal. First, I bought one towel. Then another. Then the washcloths. Then the hand towels. It took about six months to build a complete set, but it's definitely money that I'd spend again in a heartbeat. Showering is how I start my day, so I want to set a good tone. A soft and cozy towel helps me do just that.

If the only thing holding you back from buying the best bath towels is a little guidance on where to start, you've come to the right place. Because there are lots of great bath towels to choose from, the options can feel a bit overwhelming. Below, we've narrowed the choices down some. The five towels below are among the softest and plushest you'll find. Toss them on a towel warmer before you hop in the shower and when you're done and drying off, you'll know what heaven feels like.

Best Bath Towels

1. Riley Plush Towel Collection Bath Towel, $29

These are the bath towels I splurged on and I love them so much. They're probably the softest towels I've ever felt, and I really like that they don't leave any fuzzies behind on your skin. Right now, there are seven colors to choose from; plus, you can buy coordinating washcloths, hand towels and bath sheets, too. If you don't mind mismatched colors, score a few of these towels on sale in the Last Chance section.

2. Organic Luxury Fibrosoft™ Towels, $29.50

If organic cotton is a non-negotiable for you, then buy these Organic Luxury Fibrosoft™ Towels from West Elm. As the name suggests, they're so buttery smooth to the touch. Even better, they're extra-absorbent and also quick-drying. They're available in 13 colors and can be monogrammed.

3. O&O by Olivia & Oliver™ Turkish Ribbed Modal Bath Sheet, $49.99

This 3. O&O by Olivia & Oliver Turkish Ribbed Modal Bath Sheet from Bed Bath & Beyond was actually my runner-up towel. You can probably tell from the picture that it just feels divine. The ribbed texture and the cotton-blend material make a truly winning combination. The one downside? This towel is only available in gray and white, so it's not the best option if you're looking for a pop of color in your bathroom. If you like neutrals, though, this is a winner.

4. Liam Turkish Bath Towel, $19

The most affordable bath towel of the bunch, this Liam Turkish Bath Towel from Peacock Alley is less than $20. I felt these towels at a friend's house and honestly, they're what inspired me to upgrade my own towel situation. Given the affordable price point and the luxe feel, it shouldn't be surprising that these towels have a near-perfect 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

5. Parachute Home Soft Rib Bath Towel, $39

Not afraid to splurge? Treat yourself to Parachute Home's Soft Rib Bath Towel. Yes, $39 is a lot for one bath towel, but these babies are made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton that is decadently plush. Need proof? Just check out the reviews. There are countless comments raving about how soft these towels are. Worth noting, Parachute's Soft Rib Bath Towel is only available in four colors and some of them are sold out. If you decide to go with these, don't wait too long to place your order.

