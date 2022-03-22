The 5 Best Bargains on Costco’s Food Court Menu

Chase Brock / GOBankingRates.com

Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings, including its famously cheap hot dog, country fair-quality churros and its one-of-a-kind chicken bake. Not only will these treats fill you up after hours of shopping (or waiting in line), but they also give you a lot of bang for your buck.

Here's a look at the best bargains on Costco's food court menu.

MSPhotographic / Shutterstock.com

All Beef Hot Dog or Polish and 20-Ounce Soda

Price: $1.50

Costco is famous for its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo -- the price has remained the same since 1985, according to Mashed. The bargain hot dogs are so popular that Costco reportedly sells 100 million of them a year.

Laine Trees / Flickr.com

Twisted Churro

Price: $1.49

Redbook magazine declared that the twisted churro is the best item on Costco's food court menu, stating that it's comparable to what you'd find at a country fair. Although the churros were $1 before they were temporarily removed from the menu amid the pandemic, Instagram user @costcoguy4u says they are now bigger and well worth the extra 49 cents.

Avdeyukphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pizza

Price: $1.99 per slice or $9.95 for a whole pizza

Costco's food court pizza is 18 inches and contains 12 slices for less than $10. That price is the same whether you opt for cheese, pepperoni or combo pizza (though the combo pizza has been put on pause at some food courts amid the pandemic).

To put that price in perspective, a large Pizza Hut hand-tossed pizza is only 14 inches and sells for $14.99 without any toppings.

Guillaume Jaillet / Unsplash

Fruit Smoothie

Price: $2.99

Some Costco enthusiasts were upset when the wholesaler replaced its $1.45 berry smoothie with the more expensive fruit smoothie, but the healthier version is worth the extra price. The newer version has no added sugar, no artificial flavors or colors, and four servings of fruit. Plus, it's still a bargain compared to other fast food smoothies. Jamba Juice's cheapest smoothies cost $6.39 for a small.

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Chicken Bake

Price: $2.99

Costco's chicken bake is a one-of-a-kind treat that features chicken, cheese, bacon and Caesar dressing stuffed into a crusty shell of dough. And for less than $3, it's a real bargain, too. While there's no exact fast food equivalent of the Costco chicken bake, McDonald's Premium McWrap Chicken & Bacon costs over $1 more at $4.39.

