Cars are becoming more advanced, but they’re not necessarily more difficult to steal — technology is merely forcing thieves to learn new tricks. If you routinely leave your vehicle in an area known for crime, we suggest taking a handful of basic measures to protect it and the belongings you leave inside. An anti-theft device isn’t always cheap, but it’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ll find your car where you left it.

Here are the best vehicle anti-theft devices for 2020.

Steering wheel lock

Steering wheel locks are one of the oldest and best-known theft prevention devices on the market today. A steering wheel lock attaches to the steering wheel of the car to lock it in place, preventing someone from driving away. There are two main styles for this lock. The first goes across the steering wheel horizontally and attaches to the wheel at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions. On one side the lock extends farther, preventing the wheel from turning very far. The second style attaches to the top of the wheel with the end extending over the front dash to prevent the wheel from turning. The Club is one of the most popular models.

Tire lock

You have probably seen these used by police if a car is parked illegally, but they are also useful as an anti-theft device. If you have space in your trunk, a tire lock (or boot) is a great way to prevent a carjacking. This is only feasible if you are parking your car for an extended amount of time, though. It just doesn’t make sense to attach a boot every time you stop to fill up your tank or run into your favorite coffee shop for a double espresso. This also won’t prevent anyone from breaking in and stealing things, so continue locking your doors.

Baby monitor

HelloBaby Baby Monitor

