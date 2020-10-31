The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s Halloween weekend, but despite the calendar date, you won’t find anything spooky about the amazing Amazon sale item up for grabs on the site today. In addition to some incredible price drops on everything from an upgraded version of one of our favorite robot vacuums to a highly giftable essential oil diffuser set, you can shop Alexa-enabled devices on sale to your heart's content.

1. The best price we've ever seen: These über-popular Bose headphones

A great pair of noise-canceling headphones can not only make for an awesome present for the tech-lover on your list, they can return a little bliss to your own world. Lucky for you, one of the best pairs we’ve ever tested, the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs, are on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen them go for. These wireless finds, which typically go for $299, are currently priced at $199—the same price we saw them going for on Prime Day. Equipped with Bose’s renowned active noise cancelation, these bad boys won us over with their light, cushy ear cups and über-long 20-hour battery life.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones for $199 (Save $51)

2. Less than $20: A snow brush that won't destroy your windshield

The time for snow is drawing nigh (for some, it’s already come, believe it or not!), which means you’ll soon be in need of a snow brush for your car. This one from True Temper's got more than 400 glowing reviews on Amazon from customers who adore it for its innovative foam brush, which the company promises won’t ding up your vehicle. It’s also got an ice scraper for your frosted-over windshield. Wrote one happy camper, “It’s magic in the wiper area (which we all know is the bane of existence when the snow gets all up in there and then freezes and then the wipers get all junked up).” This brush is 36 inches long for an extra-far reach and has an ergonomic handle that will make the job of clearing far more comfortable. Regularly $24.99, you can get it here for just $19.95. Sure, it's not a huge discount, but this is one product you're sure to get a ton of use out of this winter, making it well-worth the buy.

Get the True Temper 36-Inch Scratch-Free Snow Brush for $19.95 (Save $5.04)

3. From $10: Top-rated Alexa devices

Whether you've got a ton of Alexa-enabled devices all over your house or you've yet to make the leap into the 21st century smart home craze, this deal is for you. In honor of Alexa's upcoming 5th birthday on Friday, November 6, you can snag a ton of devices that are compatible with Amazon's voice assistant for less on the site, with prices starting as low as $9.99 for the Echo Flex (normally $24.99). That's a 60% discount! In case you're unfamiliar, we ranked this little doohickey among the best smart speakers on the market because it's great for those who are short on space but still want a smart home gadget. Since it plugs into the wall like a night light—it has night light and motion sensor add-ons, as a matter of fact—it will leave your countertops and tables free.