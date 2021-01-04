The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since the weekend for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.
The weekend has finally arrived in all its leisurely glory, giving you plenty of time to reflect on all your hopes and dreams for the new year. And, as always, we here at Reviewed are here to help you achieve them with the best products on the market for getting the job done—whatever it may be.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Want a cleaner house? We’ve got you covered with a robot vacuum that will change your world. A more balance meal? There’s a device to help with that, too—meet the Zojirushi NS-ZCC!0 rice cooker. Find these and more of our top picks for the best Amazon deals you can shop on the site today below.
1. Save $70: A robot vacuum with unrivaled pickup power
If there's one thing we know to be true about robot vacuums, it's that not all of them are created equally. One model you can’t go wrong with, however, is the eufy 11S Slim, which is up for grabs at $70 less than its regular selling price of $219.98 at $149.98 when you click the coupon box beneath the price. In testing, we found that this high-performing floor cleaner picked up even more dirt than the best robot vacuum we've ever tried, the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($779) at 11.6 grams per run (the i7+ managed just over 10). It was also super quiet and its super slim design allowed it to navigate hard-to-reach areas.
Get the eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum for $149.98 (Save $70)
2. A rare discount: The best compact foam roller we've ever tested
If you're just beginning a new exercise routine for the new year, there's a good chance there'll be some sore days ahead. This TriggerPoint GRID foam roller is the best on the market for portable self massage, as its super compact and lightweight at just over 1 pound. It still packs a big punch, however: We found it to have great firmness, thanks to its hard plastic and dense foam construction. Its varied rolling surface also allows it to give you a great massage. Right now, you can snag it for 25% off its normal price at $26.21—just note that this little beauty won't ship before Monday, January 18.
Get the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller for $26.21 (Save $8.78)
3. 20% off: This best-selling tea organizer
We don’t know about you, but we’re throwing our clutter out with 2020—including the mess we regularly make of our kitchens with our tea packets. This YouCoupia tea stand, which has fallen in price from $24.99 to $19.99, is the perfect solution to our woes, with space for up to 120 tea bags and clear, removable bins that will allow you to sort through your favorite flavors with ease. BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe, this little organizer is Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling tea storage chest and boats more than 2,500 reviews from happy customers. “Love how you can pull the whole thing out and clearly see the variety of tea bags, raved one buyer. “What a gem of a product!” Note that this item won't ship before Thursday, January 21.
Get the YouCoupia Tea Stand for $19.99 (Save $5)
4. Less than $40: This rustic wine rack with glowing reviews
Whether you received a ton of wine for the holiday or you’re stocking up for the long winter ahead, having a sturdy, attractive wine rack on hand will always pay off. This one from Soduku has more than 1,000 rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, who say it’s all that and more. With the ability to stand upright or lie on its side, this 4.41-pound pick is great for small spaces, according to buyers. It’s made of metal and wood for a chic rustic look, and right now, you can snag it for $32.99, which is 7% off its usual $39.99.
Get the Soduku 6-Bottle Wine Rack for $32.99 (Save $7)
5. Down 14%: A monitor that’s great for both work and play
Plan to work from home well into 2021? You might be on the hunt for an affordable monitor for your at-home office. One of the best monitors we’ve ever tested under $200, the 24-inch ViewSonic VX2452mh monitor, is currently up for grabs for 14% off on the site today, falling from $139.99 to $119.99. While it’s technically a gaming monitor, we found that it also works “splendidly” for general purposes. And, when 5 o’clock hits, you’ll be able to switch to play mode, as we found that it delivered much quicker response times than other gaming monitors around this same price point thanks to its TN type LCD panel. We also liked the tilt-adjusting screen and VGA, DVI and HDMI connectivity.
Get the ViewSonic VX2452mh 24-Inch Monitor for $119.99 (Save $20)
Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get a top-notch rice cooker, gaming monitor and more for less