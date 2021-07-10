The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

From paints and lights that'll color your world, there are plenty of deals to be had on Amazon this weekend.

Looking for bargains this weekend? Us too. The good news is, if you're looking for items to make your summer that much better, Amazon has deals aplenty on top-rated items, including some that the Reviewed team has deemed the best of the best.

This weekend's best Amazon deals include easy and impactful home upgrades, including our pick for the best value in smart strip lights, as well as an ultra-popular set of stackable storage containers to get your pantry organized once and for all. There are also indoor and outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy. Scroll down for our selections—and get ready to save.

1. Less than $30: Smart lights that groove to the music

These Wi-Fi strip lights from Govee are our pick for best value in LED strip lights, and right now they're on sale.

Smart strip lights can transform your space, bringing a wash of color to drab areas andilluminating hard-to-get-at spaces, like under cabinets or along hallways. They can also make social media videos and pics really pop—there's a reason many users know them simply as “TikTok lights.” We loved the Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED strip lights for their quick and easy setup and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant, but we really loved the Govee Home app that let us adjust the lights’ brightness, set up schedules, pick from more than 16 million colors and, yes, get them to dance to the music.

Normally this set, which includes two 16.4-feet rolls of strip lights as well as a power adapter and Wi-Fi control box, sells for $35.99—already one of the more affordable sets on the market. This weekend, however, you can take an additional $6 off the price by clicking the box to apply a coupon at checkout, bringing your total cost down to just $29.99.

Get the Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip Lights for $29.99 with coupon at checkout (Save $6)

2. 25% Off: This top-rated yard game

Ready for some backyard fun? Elite Sportz has you covered with this top-rated ring toss game.

With summer in full swing, we’re in the high season for skill-testing yard games, and right now you can get an Amazon customer favorite for all-ages fun for a sweet discount. The Elite Sportz ring toss game normally retails for $28.87, but a coupon applied at checkout saves you 25%, making the final price $21.65. Each set comes with a two-piece base and the pegs that slot into it, 15 rings (10 in plastic, 5 in rope) and a travel case. More than 6,600 reviewers gave the set a solid 4.5-star rating and praised it as “great extended family fun,” and appreciated the set’s versatility as an outdoor or indoor game.

Get the Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game for $21.65 with coupon at checkout (Save $7.22)

3. Under $18: This vibrant paint set

Reviewers loved the saturated colors of this Caliart acrylic paint set.

Whether you’re looking for a great gift for a budding artist or need supplies for your own creative projects, more than 3,400 Amazon reviewers have a suggestion for you—this colorful Caliart acrylic paint set. Normally $25.99, the set is already reduced 25% to $19.54, and you can even save an additional 10% with the on-page coupon applied at checkout that drops the price all the way to $17.59. This set has a 4.8-star rating for a reason: Buyers loved the selection of 24 “saturated,” “vibrant” colors and the easy-to-squeeze yet secure 2-ounce bottles. No matter the medium—reviewers mentioned canvases, rocks, terra cotta and woodwork projects, among others—these paints perform, so get them while the price is right.

Get the Caliart Acrylic Paint Set for $17.59 with coupon at checkout (Save $8.40)

4. Save 26%: This incredibly popular food storage container set

This 24-piece food storage container set from Chef's Path has a 4.8-star rating from an eye-popping more than 12,000 reviewers.

Amazon shoppers love the Chef’s Path 24-piece food storage container set. How much? More than 12,000 reviewers have given it 4.8 stars (that’s more than 10,000 perfect 5-star ratings) for performance and looks, which one happy buyer summed up as “absolutely awesome.” Even better, right now the set is marked down 26% from its $79.97 list price, meaning you can get it for $59.45. Your purchase comes with six extra-large, large, medium and small containers, as well as interchangeable four-sided locking lids. (Amazon customers really appreciated that all lids fit all sizes of containers.) The space-spacing rectangular containers are clear for easy viewing of contents, and even come with reusable chalkboard labels and a chalkboard marker—and a measuring spoon set, to boot. If you’re looking to be the latest buyer raving about the spill-proof, air-tight design, now’s your chance.

Get the Chef's Path 24-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $59.45 (Save $20.52)

5. More than 30% off: Our favorite tea infuser

It's not just cute—this silicone tea infuser is our top pick for best tea infuser.

This cute little sea creature is more than just a pretty face: The Genuine Fred Manatea silicone tea infuser surprised us to become our very favorite tea infuser for its grippy design that clung to our cups and made sure we didn’t leave drips everywhere. We also loved its easy cleanup (we found that any leaves that clump up inside can be cleaned out with a swipe of the finger). It steeps evenly, too, making it a pleasure to use. Right now, this friendly-faced steeper is discounted from $14.99 down to $9.90, a 34% savings.

Get the Genuine Fred Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser for $9.90 (Save $5.09)

