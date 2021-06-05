The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Get home appliance essentials, like a smart plug and a personal fan, for great discounts on Amazon this weekend.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With nicer weather on the horizon, you no doubt want to avoid any unnecessary trips to the store in the weekend heat and humidity. As usual, there's one retail giant that has you covered, with everything you need for around the house available to be shipped to your door—for less. Yes, we're talking about Amazon, and we've got your five best Amazon deals of the weekend.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

There's a 20% discount on a Levoit air purifier, for instance, that will help you filter out any allergens you may be struggling with. Want a flashlight on. hand for the next big summer storm? There's the Olight I3T slim flashlight, now available for 30% off. Check out more of our picks for the best discounts the site has to offer.

1. Save $10: One of our favorite smart plugs

Amazon shoppers loved this smart plug for its simple set-up and ease to use.

We're a little more than two weeks away from Prime Day 2021 (it's June 21 and 22, in case you were wondering!) but Prime members don't need to wait to save. The Amazon smart plug is currently on sale for solely for the site's subscribers. Non-Prime shoppers will see the plug at $24.99, but Prime members can get it for just $14.99. While this plug took us a while to pair and only works with Alexa, once it was up and running, it worked "flawlessly," connecting and disconnecting with ease. Nearly 360,000 customers felt the same, giving this plug a perfect 5-star review.

Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 for Prime Members (Save $10)

2. Less than $15: This ultra-slim flashlight

Customers love this slim flashlight for being so small, it can fit into your pocket.

With inevitable summer storms in our futures, it's never a bad idea to have an extra light, like the Olight I3T slim flashlight, on hand—and it's currently on sale for $13.97. That's a 30% discount from its list price of $19.95. We're no strangers to Olight—the brand's Baton 3 flashlight ($99.95) was our pick for the best flashlight of the year thanks to its impressive magnetic bottom, unobtrusive design and solid performance, which had no dead spots in its throws. As for the marked-down I3T, more than 6,000 customers were impressed with its thin design and light weight (it's just 1.4 ounces) that allows it to fit comfortably in your hand—or even your pocket. One customer bragged that he once "slept all night with it and didn’t notice!"

Story continues

Get the Olight I3T Slim Flashlight for $13.97 (Save $5.98)

3. Nearly $20 off: This compact air purifier

Get 20% off of this highly-rated, compact Levoit air purifier.

Allergy season is at our doors, and many microscopic irritants can easily find their way into your home come this time of year. To keep pet dander, pollen, dust and more from making your nose perpetually run, the Levoit H13 air purifier is available for $71.99. Not only is it already on sale for $13 off its list price of $89.99 at 76.99, shoppers can save an extra $5 with a coupon they'll check beneath the price. The H13 has taken-in more than 25,000 5-star ratings over the years from shoppers, who praised its sleek, compact size and overall effectiveness. Reviewers also say this machine has eliminated a wide variety of allergens in their spaces, as well as unpleasant odors from cat litter, cigar smoke and other irritants.

Get the Levoit H13 Air Purifier for $71.99 with coupon (Save $18)

4. A 30% discount: This top-rated beauty box

Sign up for Allure's monthly beauty box and get your first order of top products for 30% off.

Makeup and other beauty essentials can quickly drain your budget. To skip the lines at Sephora and save some dough, there's the Allure Beauty Box. This monthly subscription box contains at least three full-size products in each and every box and a mini-magazine featuring tips and offers for subscribers. New members can currently get their first box for a 30% discount (that's $16.10 instead of the standard $23) when they sign up through Amazon. Note that you'll be charged $23 for each new monthly arrival thereafter. The site's 7,000+ shoppers were thrilled at their prior deliveries, noting they come with a great selection of products (think everything from mascara and blush to shampoo and face wash) that allows them to test tons of things before they buy.

Get the Allure Beauty Box for $16.10 (Save $6.90)

5. $10 off: Our favorite desk fan

This multi-speed personal fan is our favorite of its kind thanks to its value price.

Temperatures are rising, and if you need an inexpensive way to beat the heat, you can't go wrong with the Vornado Pivot fan, which is on sale for $19.88—a 34% discount from its list price of $29.99. (Note that you can get it for slightly less at JCPenney.) We picked the Pivot as our favorite desk fan for all the power it offers for the price. It's got three speeds, the highest of which we found to provide a strong breeze. It comes with a five-year warranty, and customers also appreciate how quiet they say this fan operates on its lower settings. A few buyers even said they used it as a makeshift white noise machine.

Get the Vornado Copper Pivot Personal Air Fan for $19.88 (Save $10.11)

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get the Amazon smart plug, an 'Allure' beauty box and more