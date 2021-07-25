The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Spend your weekend saving money with Amazon deals on everything from travel luggage to vacuum cleaners.

Congratulations, it's finally the weekend. Some of us are hitting the road to explore new hot spots while others just want to stay home and get some chores done while they have free time. Whatever is on your agenda for the weekend, there are a number of Amazon deals to help make your schedule go smoother.

If you've got a flight to catch and want to make sure your essentials are as safe as they are accessible, our favorite checked luggage piece is now on sale for 15% off. Before you go, you might be worried about all the dirt and crumbs scattered throughout your home floors. For that, we can recommend this Shark upright vacuum that's super affordable. For those picks and more, check out our favorite deals available right now on Amazon!

1. 15% off: Our favorite checked luggage

If you need a great piece of checked luggage, the Travelpro Platinum Elite 29 Inch Expandable Spinner is the suitcase to get.

If you're heading out on a trip, you'd likely want some luggage that can not only handle all your travel essentials, but also pieces that don't slow you down as you speed through the airport. Save yourself (and those TSA guards) time and stress by picking up the Travelpro 29-inch Platinum Elite suitcase for $339.99. As scary as that price tag looks, it'll actually save you $60 from its standard price of $399.99. We picked the expandable spinner piece as the best checked luggage we've tested due to its excellent maneuverability—its high-quality spinner wheels and sturdy handle made it easy to wheel around. We also loved its various compartments and easy access, with its main compartment opened by unzipping the front face of the suitcase rather than down the middle of the bag to get to the bulk of your stuff faster.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-Inch Expandable Spinner Luggage for $339.99 (Save $60)

2. Less than $55: This colorful toaster

Shoppers were wowed by the colorful, retro look of this 4-slice toaster oven.

Very few things are as good as a crisp piece of toast in the morning, so you have to find the right toaster to get that piece of bread just the way you like. One way of getting there is by buying the Buydeem 4-slice toaster for $51.29. The toaster is available in three colors for as low as $59.99, but right now the yellow model on sale for $53.99;additionally, you can check off a coupon on the list page to bring that discount down further (another 5% off). More than 4,000 customers gave this toaster a 5-star rating with plenty of praise for its look and color, referring to it as "good-looking" and "retro." Shoppers also praised its wide slots for different types of bread and easy interface.

Get the Buydeem DT640 4-Slice Toaster from $51.29 with coupon (Save $8.70 to $10.60)

3. Save $30: Our favorite vacuum cleaner

This Shark Navigator vacuum is very maneuverable and capable of handling floors, staircases and furniture.

There are so many vacuums to shop for that it can be hard to find one that covers all the ground you need cleaned. Fear not, because we can wholeheartedly recommend the Shark Navigator upright vacuum that's now on sale for $169.99. Usually listed for $199.99, this lavender-colored vacuum is available for 15% off. This Shark piece is our all-around favorite vacuum thanks to its swivel joint in the brush head, which allows it to pivot around furniture and other obstacles. We were also impressed with the Lift-Away feature that allows you to detach the motor from the handle for an easier time cleaning furniture and stairs.

Get the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)

4. 38% off: This accent chair

This Lexicon accent chair earned praise from customers for its sturdy design and comfortable feel.

Furniture shopping can be a long and stressful endeavor, but there are plenty of ways to skip the lines of department stores or rolling from chair to chair to find the right fit. To bring your living room to life, there's a Lexicon accent chair you can scoop up for $218.24. Though it looks like a hefty price tag, it's actually on sale at a $131.75 discount from its list price of $349.99. The chair has more than 750 5-star ratings, with customers praising the fabric chair for how its colors pop in the homes of owners and how easy it was to put together. One customer described the chair as having a "beautiful mid-century modern style."

Get the Lexicon Fabric Accent Chair from $218.24 (Save $131.75 to $139.10)

5. Less than $25: This slim wallet

Customers were very happy to trade their older bulky wallets for this slimmer Travando model.

With all the money, cards and licenses you need to carry with you, your wallet can balloon in size after a while. If you don't want to lug around a bulky square in your pants pocket, there's the Travando slim wallet on sale for as low as $23.60. Available in eight different colors, this folding piece usually runs for $34.95 and is now starting at a 32% discount in grey. Customers love this wallet for its 10 spacious card slots and the overall craftsmanship of the holder. There was also praise for how secure the wallet's money clip felt and how well it reduced the size of owners' handheld essentials.

Get the Travando Men's Slim Wallet with Money Clip from $23.60 (Save $9.50 to $11.35)

