The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Start the weekend off right with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds and Glamburg towels.

With the weekend officially underway, it couldn't hurt to get a little home shopping done. Maybe you need to make sure you've got the best way to dry yourself off after a shower? Or just want a nice way to listen to music? For those and more, there are plenty of Amazon deals that have you covered.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are available for as low as $120 to make your favorite playlists sound better. Meanwhile, Glamburg is offering eight towels in one package at a 25% discount. Check out more of the best deals on display at Amazon this weekend.

1. Less than $130: These Samsung wireless earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live impressed us with its clear sound and call quality.

Samsung is behind plenty of quality tech, and the brand's collection of wireless earbuds keeps its winning streak going. For instance, you can get a red set of Galaxy Buds Live for just $120. Usually listed for $169.99, the wireless headphones are on sale at a $49.99 discount. In our review, we were impressed with the bean-curve design and lively sound from the Buds Live. While the design may not be the best fit for all ears, it has a call quality and feature set on par with competitors like the Apple AirPods ($129.98).

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds from $120 (Save $40 to $49.99)

2. 25% off: This soft towel set

Customers praised Glamburg's 8-piece towel set for being soft without being too clingy.

You put so much effort into feeling refreshed after a shower or a bath, it can certainly be annoying to have your towels not do their job in drying you off. If you're looking to upgrade, there's a Glamburg 8-piece towel set starting as low as $18.69. That means you can get two oversized bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths in black while saving $6.30. Customers were not only impressed with the variety of colors available with these towels, but also their softness. Shoppers thought the pieces felt cozy, but not so thick or heavy that they don't take too long to self-dry.

Get a Glamburg Ultra-Soft 8-Piece Towel Set from $18.69 (Save $1.20 to $6.30)

3. Less than $100: Our favorite Bluetooth headset

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 impressed us with its outstanding sound quality and customization options.

We all have important phone calls to take and they can pop up at the most inconvenient time, like when we're on the road. To keep your phone dates while staying safe behind the wheel, there's the Plantronics Voyager 5200 headset now available for $85.13. As hefty as that price tag looks, it's actually discounted by $34.86 from its standard listing of $119.99. This is our favorite Bluetooth headset thanks to its outstanding sound quality (with podcasts having a slightly fuller sound) and numerous customization features. You can mute calls, control volume and use an Assistant button that lets you access a digital assistant akin to Amazon's Alexa.

Get the Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset for $85.13 (Save $34.86)

4. 12% off: Our favorite affordable handheld vacuum

The Black & Decker BDH2000PL wowed us with the way its head angles to reach hard-to-reach areas.

As good as most vacuums are with their large capacities, some cleaners just can't reach certain spots at home. If you want to be able to really get under your couch or atop your cabinets, we recommend the Black & Decker 20V handheld vacuum that's currently listed for $79.14—that's a 12% discount from its standard list price of $89.99. The major highlight of this vacuum is its pivot joint that lets you bend the unit 200 degrees, turning it into something of a vacuum hook to reach higher spaces. With that feature and it picking up 70 percent of the dirt we laid out during testing, we found this to be the best affordable handheld vacuum.

Get the Black & Decker BDH2000PL Handheld Vacuum for $79.14 (Save $10.85)

5. Less than $50: This easy-to-use coffee maker

This Black & Decker coffee maker impressed us with the smooth brew it produces from its intuitive control panel.

It certainly helps to start the morning with a fresh cup of coffee, but some brewers can cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, there's a Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker now on sale for $49.97. Usually listed for $69.99, this kitchen essential is currently selling at a 29% discount. This is our favorite affordable coffee maker, having impressed us with how well the shower head dispensed hot water evenly on the coffee grounds and its spout design that ensured the coffee pours out steadily without spilling. There's also its intuitive control panel that allowed us to easily customize the brew times and strength when we tested the brewer.

Get the Black & Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker for $49.97 (Save $20.02)

