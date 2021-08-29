The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

These are the best deals you can shop at Amazon this weekend.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With September just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to soak up the last few days of summer. Luckily, there are tons of Amazon deals you can score this weekend to help you do just that. If you’re looking to have fun in the sun this weekend, Amazon has your back.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Need a new thermos to help you stay hydrated and healthy? One of our favorite water bottles is available right now for 16% off. Meanwhile, you can enjoy your favorite tunes with our best affordable wireless headphones for just $98. Shop these picks and more below!

1. 46% off: Our favorite affordable wireless headphones

Get our favorite value wireless headphones for 46% off.

If you’re looking for top-notch wireless headphones on a budget, the Sony WHCH710N noise canceling headphones are for you. In our testing, these over-the-ear headphones packed a punch, delivering balanced sound and decent noise-canceling for an affordable price, making them our pick for best value in wireless headphones. This weekend, you can get these wireless Bluetooth headphones for $98, a 46% discount from the $179.99 list price. We loved that these headphones have a 35-hour battery life, 15 hours longer than other top-tier wireless options.

Get the Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $81.99)

2. Save $20: This top-selling multicooker

Save $20 on this top-selling pressure cooker.

An electric pressure cooker can help cut down on cooking and cleaning time and revamp your weeknight dinner routine, with meals ready in as little as 20 minutes. If you’re looking to make delicious meals in a single pot, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker is on sale for as low as $69.95 in the six-quart size, a 22% discount from the $89.99 list price. Ranking among our best electric pressure cookers, the Instant Pot made good soup and risotto at an affordable price. Although this model was the slowest to come up to pressure during our testing and struggled with cooking chili and making yogurt, it’s one of Instant Pot’s best selling products. Nearly 141,000 customers gave the appliance a 5-star rating, bringing its overall score to 4.7 stars out of more than 166,000 total ratings.

Story continues

Get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $69.95 (Save $20.04)

3. 16% off: One of our favorite water bottles

Track your water intake with one of our favorite water bottles.

No matter what your life looks like these days, it can be useful to track your water intake to make sure you’re hydrated and healthy. Staying on top of your water consumption is easy with the Thermos Nissan Intak Hydration water bottle, and, right now, it can be yours for as little as $12.53 on the magenta version, a savings of 16%. This bottle is one of our favorite water bottles and has a rotating water intake meter in the lid and a carry loop, making it easy to hold and use on the go. With an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, shoppers appreciated the bottle’s durability and loved that it was dishwasher safe.

Get the Thermos Nissan Intak Hydration Water Bottle for $12.53 (Save $2.46)

4. Save $51: Our favorite flat iron

Save $49 on our favorite flat iron.

Looking for something to help you tame your summer-heat hair? Our favorite hair straightener, the HOT TOOLS HT7122BG Professional Black Gold Micro-Shine flat iron gave us a perfectly shiny and frizz-free ’do, and, right now, it can be yours for as low as $68.21—a 43% discount from its list price of $119.99. In testing, it only took about 14 seconds to heat up this iron, and the 4.25-inch-long plates easily tackled thick and wavy hair to give it a sleek and polished look. With a temperature setting that ranges from 205°F to 455°F, we found the straightener to be a versatile, easy-to-use and high-quality styling tool.

Get the HOT TOOLS HT7122BG Professional Black Gold Micro-Shine Flat Iron for $68.21 (Save $51.78)

5. 12% off: This colorful bubble machine

Make up to 500 bubbles a minute with the Kidzland bubble machine.

When it comes to finding fun outdoor activities for kids, nothing beats bubbles. Investing in a sturdy bubble machine can help make cleanup a breeze and allow you to make soapy bubbles much faster than traditional bubble wands. For a magical bubble oasis, get the Kidzland bubble machine, on sale for $21.99, 12% off its list price of $24.99. The dolphin-shaped bubble machine is one of our favorite bubble machines, having wowed us with its bright and cheerful design and 10 spinning bubble wands. Although you’ll need to buy six AA batteries to start the Kidzland bubble machine, once it’s up and running, it can hold roughly 6 ounces of bubble solution and blow up to 500 bubbles a minute.

Get the Kidzland Bubble Machine for $21.99 (Save $3)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on wireless headphones, a pressure cooker and more