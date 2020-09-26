The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Take a little time out of your weekend to check out these incredible deals on Amazon.

It's finally the weekend, hip hip hooray! Aside from relaxing and enjoying the crisp fall weather, there's one thing on the docket to do: shop online. You see, there's always an amazing sale or two hiding just around the corner on the internet, and we here at Reviewed want to help you, dear reader, discover them.

That's why we've taken the liberty to find five of the best Amazon deals you can get this weekend. Not only do these products have rave reviews, but many are items we've tested in our labs to ensure they perform as well as they claim. And to be sure you're getting the best price possible, I've used price tracking and comparison tools to double-check that these markdowns are as good as they appear. Ahead, find savings galore on All-Clad pans, Apple Watches and more.

1. Save $10: The all-new, mid-tier Apple Watch

Following the release of the latest Apple Watch models last week, Amazon offered a discount on the Series 6 (on sale for $384), and now, the Apple Watch SE—the tech giant's new, entry-level model—is also on sale. It features the same physical design as the Series 4 (sold out), Series 5 ($399) and the aforementioned Series 6, and offers all the basic smartwatch features you need—just for less money. While it entered onto the market starting at $279, the GPS-only 40mm model is currently $10 off and going for $269, while the GPS-only 44mm, originally $309, has also fallen by $10 to $299. This smartwatch features Apple’s S5 processor, meaning you can expect speedy performance of apps, Siri and Maps, and it also can run up to 18 hours on a single charge. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, has fall detection and features a built-in compass and an always-on altimeter to boot.

Get the Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm for $269 (Save $10)

Get the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $299 (Save $10)

2. $30 off: Our favorite All-Clad frying pan

If you're looking to stock your kitchen with some more high-quality pieces, All-Clad is the way to go: The brand's use of quality materials ensures that its cookware will have incredibly long-lasting performance. Take this 4116 12-inch frying pan, for instance. This bad boy features tri-ply construction, a magnetic, stainless-steel exterior surface, an aluminum core and a stainless-steel interior—essentially, it's built to last forever. We chose it as our favorite skillet for its ability to diffuse heat evenly and consistently and its impressive maneuverability, which made tossing and turning foods very easy. Right now, you can get the exact same model plus a lid for only $99.95, which is down $30 from its usual $129.95. The lid makes it a more versatile pick too, as it can be used to keep moisture and heat inside after browning or searing.

Get the All-Clad 41162 12-Inch Frying Pan with Lid for $99.95 (Save $30)

3. 22% discount: A Breville espresso machine to skip the Starbucks line

