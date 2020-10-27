The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since this weekend for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

If you like to spend your weekends browsing the internet for a good deal, our team at Reviewed welcomes you. There's nothing that excites us more than coming across a great discount on a top-performing product—especially if its one that's been on our radar for months.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

To find these deals, we use our tried-and-tested product expertise as well as customer reviews, price history tools and a few other tricks to determine which deals are actually worth your time and money. And so, without further ado, here are the top five Amazon sale items you can nab this weekend.

1. Up to $24 off: The just-released Apple watch

View photos Apple's newest watch is discounted at Amazon. More

For Apple fans who have been desperate to get their hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, now's your chance. Amazon has decided to discount this brand-new item, marking the 40mm GPS model, originally $399, down to $374.98. The 44mm GPS model, meanwhile, originally $429, is down to $414.99. The Series 6 is the best smartwatch we've tested and has made big advancements over our previous favorite, the Series 5 (on sale for $349.99), including a new S6 processor, a brighter display, new sensors for blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking. In testing, we were wowed by its bright OLED display, intuitive performance and advanced fitness and health features.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS-Only for $374.98 (Save $24.02)

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS-Only for $414.99 (Save $14.01)

2. Save $40: This single-serve Keurig coffee machine

View photos Add a Keurig to your kitchen for an affordable price. More

Looking to curb your Starbucks or Dunkin' addiction? Look no further than the Keurig K-Slim, a thin model that only takes up about 5-inches of counter space. It features a removable, 46-ounce water reservoir and supports multiple cup brewing sizes (8- to 12-ounces). We're big fans of Keurigs at Reviewed, and close to 2,500 Amazon shoppers have deemed this machine a worthy coffee maker for their morning cup of joe, granting it an overall 4.5-star rating. Many lauded its rapid water heat-up time and auto shut-off in particular. While it's retailing for as much as $109.99 at other retailers, Amazon has this machine in stock for $69.99—a $40 discount.

Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Machine for $69.99 (Save $40)

3. $20 coupon: This toasty space heater to beat the winter blues

View photos Heat up any room of your house with ease. More

Chillier temperatures are right around the corner, and if you don't want to be huddled under a blanket or winter coat all season long, the time to start preparing is now. Similar to an air conditioning unit in the summertime, dependable space heaters like this TaoTronics 1500-watt model will become your best friend once the cold weather arrives. This heater packs a powerful punch and is able to heat up super quickly, according to its hundreds of 5-star reviews, and is equipped with overheat protection and automatic anti-fall protection. By entering promo code 25WARM002 in the "add a gift card or promotion code or voucher" section at the last stage of checkout, you'll knock $20 off its $79.99 price tag and nab it for $59.99 instead!