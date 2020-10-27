The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since this weekend for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.
If you like to spend your weekends browsing the internet for a good deal, our team at Reviewed welcomes you. There's nothing that excites us more than coming across a great discount on a top-performing product—especially if its one that's been on our radar for months.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
To find these deals, we use our tried-and-tested product expertise as well as customer reviews, price history tools and a few other tricks to determine which deals are actually worth your time and money. And so, without further ado, here are the top five Amazon sale items you can nab this weekend.
1. Up to $24 off: The just-released Apple watch
For Apple fans who have been desperate to get their hands on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, now's your chance. Amazon has decided to discount this brand-new item, marking the 40mm GPS model, originally $399, down to $374.98. The 44mm GPS model, meanwhile, originally $429, is down to $414.99. The Series 6 is the best smartwatch we've tested and has made big advancements over our previous favorite, the Series 5 (on sale for $349.99), including a new S6 processor, a brighter display, new sensors for blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking. In testing, we were wowed by its bright OLED display, intuitive performance and advanced fitness and health features.
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS-Only for $374.98 (Save $24.02)
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS-Only for $414.99 (Save $14.01)
2. Save $40: This single-serve Keurig coffee machine
Looking to curb your Starbucks or Dunkin' addiction? Look no further than the Keurig K-Slim, a thin model that only takes up about 5-inches of counter space. It features a removable, 46-ounce water reservoir and supports multiple cup brewing sizes (8- to 12-ounces). We're big fans of Keurigs at Reviewed, and close to 2,500 Amazon shoppers have deemed this machine a worthy coffee maker for their morning cup of joe, granting it an overall 4.5-star rating. Many lauded its rapid water heat-up time and auto shut-off in particular. While it's retailing for as much as $109.99 at other retailers, Amazon has this machine in stock for $69.99—a $40 discount.
Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Machine for $69.99 (Save $40)
3. $20 coupon: This toasty space heater to beat the winter blues
Chillier temperatures are right around the corner, and if you don't want to be huddled under a blanket or winter coat all season long, the time to start preparing is now. Similar to an air conditioning unit in the summertime, dependable space heaters like this TaoTronics 1500-watt model will become your best friend once the cold weather arrives. This heater packs a powerful punch and is able to heat up super quickly, according to its hundreds of 5-star reviews, and is equipped with overheat protection and automatic anti-fall protection. By entering promo code 25WARM002 in the "add a gift card or promotion code or voucher" section at the last stage of checkout, you'll knock $20 off its $79.99 price tag and nab it for $59.99 instead!
Get the TaoTronics 1500 Watt Space Heater for $59.99 (Save $20)
4. Extra $15 off: One of our favorite wireless chargers
The wear and tear that charging cords go through is one of the main reasons many turn to wireless chargers to juice up their phones. Offering fast, simple charging without a jumbled cord, which, let's face it, will likely stop functioning at some point, they're simple and convenient. One of our favorite choices on the market is the RAVPower wireless charging stand, which we found to offer quick charging and a svelte design that doesn't take up too much space. It also has a solid 4.1-star rating from more than 500 Amazon customers, who praise its quality build and non-slip bottom. Today, you can knock $15 off the price tag by clipping the on-page coupon beneath the price listing to nab it for $38.99, so you can bid adieu to your drawer full of half-working cables.
Get the RAVPower RP-PC069 Wireless Charging Stand for $38.99 (Save $15)
5. Up to 30% off: Cast-iron cookware from Le Creuset
Even if you're a complete novice in the kitchen, you likely know French cookware company Le Creuset by the name alone. Its colorful, cast-iron kitchenware is iconic, with a reputation built on high-quality craftsmanship and recognizable style. The brand's products have been included in our roundups of the best Dutch ovens and pie dishes, but are known to cost quite the hefty sum. Today however, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Le Creuset kettles, salt and pepper shakers, roasting pans and more, including this adorable mini cocotte, with prices as low as $20 for select items. If you want to start your Le Creuset collection, these colorful, durable pieces will not only look gorgeous in your kitchen, but will last you many seasons to come.
Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cookware
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon sale: Save big on the Apple Watch Series 6, Le Creuset and more