The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
·3 min read
The best Amazon deals this weekend, including Apple&#39;s AirPods Pro earbuds and the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker.
The best Amazon deals this weekend, including Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds and the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker.

It's the weekend, and that means it's time to relax—but since it's also August, it's a good time to set yourself up for back-to-school success. So what to get? Maybe a sunrise alarm clock to make those early-morning wakeups a little easier, or, how about one of our favorite pod coffee makers, just in case you need a little extra motivation? No matter what you're expecting come September, there's an Amazon deal for you.

We've done the digging to find the extra savings on the most wanted must-haves to find the best Amazon deals you can buy this weekend—shop them now!

1. Save $90: Our favorite air purifier

The Winix 5500 is our favorite air purifier on the market.
The Winix 5500 is our favorite air purifier on the market.

We love the Winix 5500 air purifier for a lot of reasons—it has intuitive controls, easy-to-change filters and it runs quietly in the background on most settings. Most importantly, though, it works: Our testers said it removed pervasive odors like cinnamon and even cigarette smoke. We think it’s the best air purifier on the market, and it’s $90 off at Amazon, meaning it can be yours for $159.99.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $159.99 (Save $90)

2. 23% Off: An affordable sunrise alarm clock

The Jall Wake Up light is our top pick for affordable sunrise alarm clocks.
The Jall Wake Up light is our top pick for affordable sunrise alarm clocks.

If you’re already dreading the pre-dawn wakeups of fall and winter, this Jall sunrise alarm clock might be your new best friend. Fans swear by the benefits of these alarms, which slowly illuminate your room to mimick the natural light of sunrise for a gentler wakeup than blaring alarms. The Jall Wake Up light was our top pick for affordable sunrise alarm clocks, and it’s on sale this weekend at Amazon for $45.98, $14.01 off the $59.99 list price. We loved this budget-friendly buy for its range of light intensity choices and ambiance-boosting colorful glow modes, and while the sound quality didn’t compare to pricier models, if you’re looking to dip your toes into the sunrise-wakeup world, this is a great entry-level option.

Get the Jall Wake Up Light for $45.98 (Save $14.01)

3. Save $30: The most versatile pod coffee maker

Save $30 on the Keurig K-Cafe.
Save $30 on the Keurig K-Cafe.

Fancy coffee fans, this is the machine for you. We named the Keurig K-Cafe the most versatile single-serve coffee maker for the effortless way it lets you brew not just a cup of joe but cappuccinos, lattes and more—and right now, it’s selling for $169.24, $30.75 off the $199.99 regular price. Brew espresso shots or customize the strength of your regular coffee, and use the (dishwasher safe!) milk frother on the side to whip the milk of your choice. The footprint of this machine is larger than most, but a generous 60-ounce reservoir means you get more cups between refill trips.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe for $169.24 (Save $30.75)

4. Save 10%: A portable yard game

Thousands of Amazon shoppers call this portable yard game fun for the whole family.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers call this portable yard game fun for the whole family.

Don’t let go of lazy summer evenings just yet! Amazon shoppers love the Elite Sportz ring toss game for outdoor (and indoor!) fun with family and friends. Normally $28.97, right now you can get it for $25.97, a $3 savings when you apply an on-page coupon. Almost 8,000 reviewers have awarded this set 4.5 stars for being a fun-for-all-ages activity—and one that’s “convenient to store and quick to assemble.” Each set comes with a two-piece base and the pegs that slot into it, 15 rings (10 in plastic, 5 in rope) and a storage bag, so you can take this game on the go.

Get the Elite Sportz Ring Toss Games Set for $25.97 (Save $3)

5. A 24% savings: The best earbuds for iPhone

Apple&#39;s AirPods Pro are the best earbuds for iPhone users.
Apple's AirPods Pro are the best earbuds for iPhone users.

Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds need (almost) no introduction: They offer great sound, great noise cancelation and they’re water-resistant. In addition, the seamless way they work with iPhones (they pair right out of the box!) makes them our top choice for iPhone users. It’s no surprise these buds have a near-perfect 4.8 star rating across more than 230,000 ratings on Amazon. All those features don’t come cheap, but this weekend you can score a pair of AirPods Pro for just $189.99, a savings of $59.01 from their $249.99 regular price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 (Save $59.01)

