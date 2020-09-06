The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to shop 'til you drop this Labor Day weekend, there's no better place to start than Amazon. Between the sheer volume of items the site has to offer and the incredible markdowns you'll find here, it's kind of a no-brainer. With so many discounted goods up for grabs, however, it can be easy to get overwhelmed, and that's where Reviewed comes in. We've already done the heavy lifting for you to ferret out the actually great sale items from all the marketed noise.

Some of our top picks? A fabulous cookie sheet that’s going for less than $10 and budget-friendly food storage set that will keep your leftovers fresher than fresh. You'll also see savings on larger-ticket items that will make your space cozier. Keep reading for all of the best things to buy at the site this weekend—for less.

1. Less than $15: A smaller version of the best valued cast-iron skillet we've tested

View photos Every kitchen needs a cast-iron skillet. More

You can't go wrong with a Lodge cast-iron skillet. Between the brand's 12-inch Chef's Collection version ($39.95) and its regular 12-inch pre-seasoned skillet ($19.90), Lodge corned the market in our roundup of the best cast-iron skillets. Right now, you can get a smaller, 10.25-inch pre-seasoned skillet for just $14.88, which is down 44% from its usual $26.68. In testing, we were wowed with the larger 12-inch's wide bottom and depth, which provided plenty of room for browning and kept oil from spilling over the sides. We also adored its helper handle (also included on the 10.25-inch), which allowed for a firm grasp, and the side spouts, which helped to pour off grease.

Get the Lodge Cast-Iron 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $14.88

2. 38% off: This super popular wet/dry vac

View photos This little vac has more than 9,300 reviews on Amazon. More

Having a shop vac on hand to clean up messes regular vacuums can't is never a bad idea. One mini version that the Amazon community seems to be loving? Armor All's AA255 2.5-gallon wet/dry vac. On sale here for $44.90 down from its usual $71.99, this handy little machine boasts more than 9,300 collective 4.4-star reviews from customers, who say that is has super powerful suction despite its small size and is a "great little workhorse." (Note that you can also get it for slightly less at Wayfair.) Equipped with a 10-foot cord and wrap, a car nozzle, a detail brush for your dash and a blower for your grills and wheels, it's ready to clean everywhere from the garage to your vehicle. Its also plenty lightweight (7 pounds!) for convenient toting.

Get the Armor All AA255 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac for $44.90 (Save $27.09)

3. Less than $10: Our favorite cookie sheet

View photos Airbake cookie sheet More

If you, like us, have been seeking comfort from a stressful year in sweets, you’re in luck: The best baking sheet we’ve ever tested for cookies, the AirBake nonstick sheet, is nearly half off right now, falling from $18.99 to $9.87. We loved this 14-inch by 16.2-inch sheet for the company's “micro-dome technology." Essentially, it's an insulated bubble which which separates the bottom of the sheet from the top, upon which your cookies rest. The underside of our cookies turned out more even and were less likely to burn this way—something we also found to be true of pizza. While this sheet's rimless sides won’t be great for veggies, as they’re liable to slide off, it’s just right when you’ve got a hankering for something sweet.