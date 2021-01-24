The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

Get these deals while the getting's good.

The weekend has arrived in all its glory, and we're ready to get in a little retail therapy! There are plenty of Amazon sale finds to dive into right now, and lucky for you, we've already sorted through them all to find the best of the best.

This Sunday, you can shop everything from a Reviewed-loved robot vacuum to a highly-rated WiFi router at some seriously steep price cuts. And so, without further ado, keep scrolling to discover five of the most exciting Amazon deals up for grabs today.

1. More than $80 off: This electric fireplace

This vacuum is powerful *and* affordable.

It's a good day to be in the market for a new robot vacuum. One of our favorite affordable models, the Eureka Groove NER300, has not only fallen in price by $50, there's a $35.99 coupon for it when you click the box below the price to drop it from $199.99 to $149.99 to a remarkable $114. Just 3-inches high, this machine will suck up an impressive amount of dirt—we tested it at 11 grams per run, which put it on par with our favorite iRobot Roomba vacuum. It also climbed obstacles well and features a functional-if-bare bones app that will allow you to start, stop and schedule a cleaning as needed.

Get the Eureka Groove NER300 Robot Vacuum for $114 (Save $85.99)

2. 12% off: This handy digital tire pressure gauge

This tire pressure gauge is discounted today.

When it comes to car troubles, a flat tire is never welcome. To help ensure your tire pressure is right where it should be, the AstroAI digital tire pressure gauge is an absolute must-have—and it's on sale for $11.99, down12% from its original price of $12.99. Complete with a solid 4.5-star rating from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers, this car tool received high marks for its easy-to-read LCD screen and near-instant readings. It's even small enough to throw in your glove compartment, so you'll never have to drive without it.

Get the AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $11.49 (Save $1.50)

3. Less than $15: This Reviewed-approved cheese grater

We loved this grater in testing, and its price point isn't too shabby.

If you're in the market for a brand-new grater, check out our best value pick, the Cuisinart CTG-00-BG boxed grater. Once $22, it's now $12.89 for a 41% discount. In testing, we adored its sturdy construction, which kept it from bending as we grated. While the fine grating side wasn't the best, we appreciated just about everything else about it, including the super comfortable handle and no-slip feet.

Get the Cuisinart Boxed Grater for $12.99 (Save $9.01)

4. Save $24: This WiFi router with rave reviews

Nab this router to instantly improve your WiFi connectivity.

A good WiFi router can be a game-changer when it comes to your internet connection. With more than 66,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, the Netgear Nighthawk smart WiFi R6700 router seems pretty amazing. Although we've yet to try out this particular model, we included similar ones, including the Netgear Nighthawk X4S R7800 ($270.99), and the Netgear Nighthawk R7000P ($172.59), in our roundup of the best WiFi routers of 2021. Both were sturdy and easy-to-use, and we enjoyed their decent performance and quick setup. On sale for a fraction of the price, the R6700 can be used with up to 25 devices, includes guest WiFi access, a firewall and VPN and boasts a 1GHz dual core processor. Right now, you can grab it for $76.49, which is down $23.50 from its original price of $99.99.

Get the Netgear Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router R6700 for $76.49 (Save $23.50)

5. Save 40%: This jump starter with more than 27,000 reviews

Say hello to my earbuds of choice—on sale.

Around this time of year, your car battery may be more top of mind that usual. Thanks to snow storms and other inclement weather, you may be driving less than usual, allowing your automobile's battery to be drained of power. Thankfully, Amazon is having a one-day sale on NOCO boost jump starters, including this 1000-amp 12-volt model, which drops from $125.95 to $75.64 through tonight, January 24, only. With more than 27,000 ratings on the site, this jump starter can start a dead car in seconds, according to its happy buyers. Shoppers say it also holds its charge for what seems like eons and has heavy-duty clamps to boot.

Get the NOCO Boost Plus 1000-Amp 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter for $75.64 (Save $50.31)

Get NOCO Boost Jump Starters from $67.94 (Save $12 to $470)

