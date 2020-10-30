The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s Wednesday, so there’s a solid chance you may be feeling the hump day blues. To offset that all-too-familiar wake-me-up-when-it’s-Friday mood, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to hunt down some exciting Amazon sale items—some of which may even help to put some much-needed pep in your step!

From a top-rated cutting board with a unique design to a pair of Reviewed-approved wireless headphones, you’re not going to want to miss out on these deals. Keep scrolling to snag the five best Amazon discounts of the day.

1. A 15% markdown: Our all-time favorite cold brew maker

There are two types of coffee drinkers in this world: Those that switch to hot coffee when the weather gets chilly, and those who love to sip on iced beverages all year long. For the ones that live and breathe by cold brew—even in frosty climates—the Takeya patented deluxe cold brew coffee maker is an absolute must-have, especially because it’s our No.1 pick for these machines overall. In testing, there was so much to love about this kitchen gadget, from its easy-to-use functionality (all you have to do is put the coffee grounds in a reusable filter, pour water in and wait) to its impressively low price point. Made from BPA-free plastic, it's also super easy to clean—you can even throw its parts into the dishwasher. Although it doesn’t have the largest capacity—it only produces around four servings per pitcher—we still found it pretty hard to beat, all things considered. Right now, you can snag this Reviewed favorite for $16.99, which is 15% off its usual $19.99.

2. A little more than $60 in savings: This All-Clad frying pan

All-Clad reigns supreme in the cooking world, and right now, you can grab the brand’s D3 10-inch frying pan, normally $159.99, for $99.95. Although we haven’t tried this pan out for ourselves yet, it has a near-perfect rating from more than 2,100 Amazon shoppers who were deeply impressed by the gorgeous, stainless-steel construction. Designed to last a lifetime, it's made from a sturdy, tri-ply aluminum, which the company claims can help with even heat distribution. Both the pan and the lid are dishwasher-safe, too, so clean-up will be a total breeze.

3. 28% off: This unique cutting board with great reviews

Our cooking team knows a thing or two about cutting boards, as you'll discover from our in-depth roundup of the best of the best. After testing a bunch, we found the Epicurean gourmet series cutting board to be extremely fit for juicy foods—and now, you can snag this winner for $46.98, or 28% off its usual $64.95. That’s also close to $28 less than what it sells for at Walmart! In testing, we were super excited with the design of this board: It has wide juice grooves that can hold up to a 1/2 cup of liquid. Additionally, it’s lightweight, easy to store and resists stains from colorful fruits and veggies.