The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

A family-sized inflatable pool, a convenient diffuser and top-rated earbuds are all on sale at Amazon today.

With July underway, summer is in full swing, and Amazon has tons of items on sale to help you make the most of it.

From an under-$40 inflatable swimming pool that will keep the whole family cool on hot summer days to a gorgeous (and travel-friendly!) propane fire pit that's on sale for lower than its Prime Day price, you can't go wrong with these deals.

1. Less than $100: These wireless earbuds from a iconic brand

Sennheiser is famous for its quality sound, and enthusiastic buyers say these earbuds deliver on that reputation.

Right now, you can get a solid pair of true wireless headphones from one of the top brands in the business. The Sennheiser CX 400BTs have a major price cut right now, down from the normal $129.95 to just $99.95. With a solid 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,300 buyers, fans note that they offer a wide soundstage along with consistent connectivity. When used with the charging case, Sennheiser claims these earbuds will have up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal is truly one you won't want to pass up.

Get the Sennheiser CX 400BT Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $30)

2. Save 20%: Aromatherapy on the go

This InnoGear diffuser lets you mist essential oils on-the-go—yes, even in the car.

Looking for a way to keep your car, office or hotel room smelling lovely while keeping you calm in the process? The InnoGear USB essential oil diffuser is marked down from $24.99 to $19.99, a savings of 20%. While we didn't review this particular model, we deemed its in-home version, the InnoGear Upgraded diffuser ($14.99), a feature-packed bargain. More than 8,000 happy Amazon buyers love this diffuser, with many praising the way it fits neatly into most car cup holders—one reviewer said they use scents like peppermint oil in the car to keep them alert. This diffuser is powered by USB, which means you can bring it with you and plug it in virtually anywhere to keep the air fresh and therapeutic, no matter where you are. At under 5 inches tall, you can pop it in your purse or even your carry-on luggage, and it also doubles as a vaporizer, mini humidifier and night light.

Get the InnoGear USB Essential Oil Diffuser for $19.99 (Save $5)

3. More than 30% off: This handy pan and pot lid organizer

More than 16,000 reviewers say this SimpleHouseware pan and pot lid organizer will get your cabinets in shape.

Hate digging through the cabinets trying to find the right pan or lid? A handy organizer, like the SimpleHouseware kitchen cabinet pan and pot lid organizer rack, is key—and it's on sale for $15.97, a savings of 36% from the $24.99 list price. More than 16,000 previous buyers confirm that this organizer is sturdy on its own without needing to be fastened to the cupboard. Reviewers noted that it does take up quite a bit of space, however, so make sure you measure the cabinet and shelves first to ensure it will fit, either vertically or horizontally.

Get the SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack Holder for $15.97 (Save $9.02)

4. Save 35%: A family-sized inflatable swimming pool

Reviewers say this pool is fast to inflate and big enough for family fun—and right now it can be yours for less than $40.

Who's ready for a pool party? With the OEVES inflatable swimming pool, down now from $59.99 to $38.99, you can get the entire family relaxing in the water at home for a steal. With a 4.5-star rating, this pool earned rave reviews from buyers who said it inflated easily (in about five minutes) and was "super durable." Buyers also said the pool was easy to deflate, pack up and move to another location, too. Measuring a generous 95-inches by 56-inches, the manufacturer claims it can accommodate up to two adults and four kids at once.

Get the OEVES Inflatable Swimming Pool for $38.99 (Save $21)

5. $26 off: This portable propane fire pit for less than Prime Day pricing

The Outland Firebowl has more than 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and right now you can get it for a lower-than-Prime-Day price.

If you missed the Amazon Prime Day deal on this amazing outdoor fire pit and have been kicking yourself ever since, rejoice—it's on sale for an even better price. Right now, you can get the Outland Firebowl 893 deluxe propane fire pit for just $133.99, which is down $26 from its current price of $159.99 (and $5.73 cheaper than it was on Prime Day!). It's the perfect way to keep everyone warm as you tell ghost stories outside at night in your backyard. It sets up easily in minutes, offers smokeless flames and comes with a cover and carry kit, so it's super-easy to bring on the go. The vast majority of owners who purchased one already from Amazon rate this fire pit 5 stars—we're talking more than 7,000 5-star ratings!—noting that it's lighter than most, packs up small and is simple to use. "We've used it almost daily," wrote one happy customer.

Get the Outland Firebowl 893 Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit for $133.99 (Save $26)

Amazon deals: Get an inflatable pool, fire pit and more on sale