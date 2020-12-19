The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday
Hello and happy Hump Day from the deals team at Reviewed! With just nine days to go before the holiday, it's easy to let the holiday stress—er, cheer, that comes along with gift-giving and playing Santa win. However, if you’re still hunting down some last-minute Christmas gifts for kiddos, teens and adults alike, pause your panic, because we’ve got you covered with some awesome Amazon sale finds.
With markdowns available on everything from top-rated Bluetooth headphones to Melissa & Doug toys, today’s must-shop deals are some of the most exciting ones we’ve seen all season. Ahead, check out our top picks from the e-retailer this Wednesday.
1. A 64% price drop: These true wireless buds from Aukey
Wireless Bluetooth headphones are all the rage, but they can get pretty pricey—especially if you’re opting for a well-loved brand (we're looking at you, Apple). Lucky for you, these Aukey true wireless earbuds are insanely discounted: Once $49.99, they’re discounted down to just $17.84. That's a 64% markdown! While we’ve yet to test these babies out, they have an impressive 4.3-star rating from nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers who pledged for the top-quality construction. According to the company, they can last up to five hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, and they even come with a lightweight charging case, so you can juice ‘em up on-the-go. Buyers say that the audio quality is incredible for the price point, plus, they support voice assistant support and easy-to-use touch controls, allowing you to change songs, pause, play or answer a call with ease.
Get the Aukey True Wireless Earbuds for $17.84 (Save $32.15)
2. 44% off: This too-cute tea infuser
Any tea addict would be stoked to receive the Fred Manatea silicone tea infuser, once $14.99 and now $8.33. Dubbed our No.1 pick for tea infusers, we loved this sweet aquatic friend for its ability to grip the side of mugs with ease. It provided a nice, even steep to every tea we tried and, best of all, it was super easy to clean. It’s made from silicone, but the tea leaves left behind in the infuser came out in one solid clump.
Get the Fred Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser for $8.33 (Save $6.66)
3. Down 22%: This top-rated H&R Block tax software
While we still have a few months left before next year's tax deadline hits (it's April 15, 2021, FYI), it’s never too early to purchase the software you'll need to make the process easier—especially when it’s on sale. Right now, you can snag the H&R Block tax software deluxe and state 2020, normally $44.99, for $34.97. Complete with a 4.6-star rating from more than 100 Amazon shoppers, this program was hailed by buyers as as being both easy to use and cost-effective. With your purchase, you’ll receive a step-by-step Q&A, guidance, accuracy reviews that assess any risk of audits, five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing. This download is available for both PCs and Macs.
Get the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2020 for $34.97 (Save $10.02)
4. Up to 40% off: Gift-worthy toys from Melissa & Doug
We won’t judge you if you’ve yet to finish up your Christmas shopping for the kiddos in your life. Luckily, you can still grab toys to stuff under the tree from Melissa & Doug, many of which are at a discounted price. This on-the-go scratch art activity book, for instance, typically retails for $14.99, but you can snag it for $10.79 to arrive before Christmas. Meanwhile, this super sweet scratch art box of rainbow mini notes is also on sale for $6.99 and has a 4.7-star rating from more than 14,500 Amazon shoppers, who love watching its rainbow magic come to life. You can shop even more toys from the kid-loved brand from as low as $8.59, giving you savings of up to 40%.
Get the Melissa & Doug On the Go Scratch Art Activity Book for $10.79 (Save $4.20)
Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes for $6.99 (Save $1)
5. $49 in savings: Our No.1 pick for hair straighteners
Dubbed as our all-time favorite hair straightener, the Hot Tools HT7122BG professional flat iron was virtually flawless in testing. With temperatures ranging between 205 to 455 degrees Fahrenheit, this hair tool took around 14 seconds to heat up and has a sleek and unique dial that allows you to easily bump the climate up or down. We also liked its lengthy 9-inch cord, which was way longer than any of the other flat irons we tested. Overall, it provided a sleek and shiny look that was super easy to achieve—and you can grab it at Amazon for $71, which is down $48.99 from its retail price of $119.99. (Note that you can nab it for a few bucks cheaper here.)
Get the Hot Tools HT7122BG Professional Flat Iron for $71 (Save $48.99)
