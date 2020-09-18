The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since Wednesday for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

It's hump day! As your reward for getting halfway through the week, we're coming at you with our regularly scheduled roundup of the best Amazon deals happening this Wednesday so you can save on all kinds of top-rated items, from one of the best food vacuum sealers on the market to an affordable robot vacuums that will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

That's because here at Reviewed, we don't just look for deals—we're passionate about looking for good deals. In addition to vetting our products and analyzing tons of customer reviews, we price-check our picks to make sure they're really as good as they're being advertised. Here are the five best products you can get on sale on the site today that we think are a total steal.

1. 12% off: One of the best vacuum sealers we've ever tested

View photos If you're looking for a basic vacuum sealer at a lower price, our pick for best value is the FoodSaver FM2000. More

If you're in the market for a vacuum sealer that's easy to use for everything from chicken to creams and isn't too expensive, we recommend the FoodSaver FM2000 vacuum sealing system for a variety of reasons. When we tested it, we loved how easily it created an air-tight seal on bags. It also comes with a removable tray, which is designed to catch drips that can (and do!) occur in the vacuuming process. It's got close to 3,000 this 4.4-star collective ratings, too. We already consider it the best budget-friendly food sealer on the market, and right now, you can get for even less than usual. Ordinarily $99.99, it's currently up for grabs at Amazon for $88.15.

Get the FoodSaver FM2000 Food Vacuum Sealer for $88.15 (Save $11.84)

2. Save 38%: This snow shovel with more than 3,800 reviews

View photos This genius, spring-assisted shovel may help reduce accidents. More

We may be in the final days fo summer, but you can never be too prepared—especially when it comes to something as universally reviled as shoveling snow. For those of us who live in blizzard-centric places, such as New England, having to hurl piles of the stuff around all season can be the pits. Having a shovel you can depend on matters, and that's what's so great about the Snow Joe Shovelution. As one of our favorite snow shovels, this pick comes with a spring-assisted second handle, which saves you the trouble of having to really throw back. Customers love it too: More than 3,800 Amazon shoppers say it can help reduce back strain and makes lifting huge amounts much easier to bear. "Saves me from bending over for snow," wrote one happy camper. "Tosses snow easily (six feet or more, couldn't do that with the old shovel)." Originally priced at $29.99, it drops by 38% to $18.64 if you grab it in red.

Get the Snow Joe Shovelution from $18.64 (Save $11.35)

3. Up to 40% off: These popular true wireless earbuds

View photos These true wireless earbuds have more than 8,500 glowing reviews on Amazon. More