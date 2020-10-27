The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Get excited, deal-hunters! In classic Reviewed fashion, we’ve spent our day hunting down the most exciting Amazon sales the site has to offer today—and you’ll be psyched to shop our top picks.

Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping or you're simply in the mood for some well-earned retail therapy, there’s guaranteed to be something in this roundup for you. Keep scrolling to discover the five best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday, from the ever-treasured Apple AirPods Pro to a super cozy heating pad with tons of reviews.

1. A 20% markdown: The best wireless earbuds on the market

In case you didn’t know, the Apple AirPods Pro are the best wireless buds ever. In our in-depth review of these headphones, we called out the active noise-cancelation and comfortable silicone tips as some of our favorite features, putting them a step-up from its predecessor, the Apple AirPods 2 ($129). We also found the set-up process and Bluetooth syncing to be super easy. Right now, you can nab these fan-favorite Pros for $199.99, which is down 20% from their usual retail price of $249. What's more, this price actually matches its Prime Day listing, so you know you're getting an awesome deal.

2. Save 33%: This versatile Cuisinart skillet

Although it wasn’t our favorite of all the nonstick pans we've tested, the Cuisinart 6422-24 contour hard anodized 10-inch skillet is still a solid contender, carving out a place for itself on the list despite its affordable price point. Once $60, you can nab this pan for even less right now at $39.95, or 33% off. It performed generally well in testing and we found it to be well-built and comfortable to hold and use. While the sloped edges made it a bit hard to flip eggs, the balanced weight of the pan was helpful for maneuvering. It also comes with a one-year warranty that will cover any manufacturer defects.

3. Up to 29% off: These ultra-cozy heating pads from Sunbeam

I don’t know about you but cold weather makes me want to hide under the coziest, softest blankets I can find. If you’ve exhausted your options for fluffy throws, electric heating pads are another awesome way to snuggle up—and you can snag several best-selling options from Sunbeam right now. Through tonight, October 27, only, this heating pad for neck and shoulder relief is on sale for $35.70, which is $14.29 off its retail price of $49.99. It has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers who adored the contoured shape for gentle heat and the controller that allows you to choose from four different heating options. Note that it won't ship until Monday, November 2 but you can also grab a similar option in green at Walmart for $27.14.