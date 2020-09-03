The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon is known for its extensive stock of everything from household essentials to electronics, and today just so happens to be a particularly exciting day to shop there: The retailer has kicked off its official Labor Day Sale, which shoppers can peruse for savings up to 50% on plenty of beloved Reviewed-approved goodies.

Here, you'll discover big time savings on one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums, our top pick for foot spas and a bath mat we loved that Amazon shoppers do, too—all you have to do is add ‘em to your cart for speedy shipping. Keep scrolling to snag the five best Amazon deals you can shop this Tuesday.

1. $30 off: This super popular cordless vacuum

We’ve certainly tested our fair share of vacuum cleaners. Whether robotic, cordless or designed to suck up pet hair, we definitely have our top picks, and the Tineco A10 hero is one of them. Featured in our roundups for the best cordless stick vacuums and the best vacuums for pet hair, we dubbed this Tineco model as our best value pick because of its impressive suction, removable battery and included LED lights. It comes with an assortment of attachments, including a crevice tool, a mini-powered brush and an upholstery brush. It also picked up 47% of the dirt we laid out for it, which was the going rate for similar models we tested from Dyson, LG and more. Once $179.99, you can snag this beloved vacuum for $149.99 today.

2. An 11% markdown: Our all-time favorite foot spa

Let’s face it: 2020 has been a stressful year. While self-care definitely isn’t one-size-fits-all, we're pretty sure most will love this Ivation foot spa massager. Normally $89.99, our top pick for foot spas is currently down to $79.99 for an 11% discount. In testing, we literally couldn’t find any flaws with this tub. All five Reviewed staffers who tried it out were impressed with how comfortable it was, and its included pumice stone is an added bonus. It also comes with adjustable heating and temperature functions, massage rollers and a splash guard that can even be transformed into a handle, making this item fully portable.

3. Save 20%: Our top pick for bath mats

