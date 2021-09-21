The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Tuesday's batch of Amazon deals features smart light bars, heating pads and plenty more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

1. 42% off: This HD smart home display

It may have an eight-inch display, but the Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) can still stream media and connect you to video calls.

Take your home phone, security system and TV and put them all together in one package with the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $63.99. Usually listed for $109.99, this first-generation model is now available at a $46 price cut. You can use the Show 8 to make video phone calls with other Alexa app users or Echo devices with a screen or ask Alexa to check the video feed of your home security cameras. You can use the Show to watch TV shows or movies, too. While Amazon has since released the second-generation Show 8 ($129.99), this first-generation model has a ton of the same viewing capabilities in the newer model like media streaming and video calls—for about half the price.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) for $63.99 (Save $46)

2. Save $12: One of our favorite heating pads

Pure Enrichment's XL heating pad impressed us with its microplush fabric exterior and easy-to-use controls.

A heating pad is a home health essential and for our money, Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL heating pad is one of the best picks you can find. Typically priced at $39.99, this generously sized pad is only $27.99 after clipping the $7 off on-page coupon. We ranked the PureRelief XL as one of the best heating pads for being a "great, no-frills heating pad" with cozy microplush fabric and easy-to-use controls.

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad for $27.99 with coupon (Save $12)

3. Up to 44% off: These smart light bars

Whether you want to make your bedroom, living room or even your car glow to your own liking, there's a Govee light set on sale and in style.

Govee makes some of our favorite smart light strips, and right now the brand is offering up to 44% off certain light products. For instance, you can get its 32.8-foot LED strip light roll with smart voice and mobile app-friendly controls for $19.99—a 44% discount from its list price of $35.99. If you want to add some warm tones to your home theater, the Govee Smart Light Bars feature 12 different modes that can match your vibe or sync with your favorite music for $37.99, a $22 price cut.

Save up to 44% off on Govee Smart Light Bars

4. Less than $65: This stylish litter box

Customers adore this hidden litter box for its inconspicuous, yet unique design.

If you want to make sure your cat's litter box stays out of the limelight, this Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box can keep your feline's business discreet. Usually listed for $65.86, this large-capacity pet essential is now $60.94. While it looks like a decorative clay pot, Good Pet Stuff says the litter box is actually surrounded by a durable polypropylene material featuring a filtered vented system to control odor.

Get the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box for $60.94 (Save $4.92)

5. 59% off: Our favorite affordable cookware set

The Cuisinart MCP-12N cookware combines hight performance and great valuew while being safe for induction cooktops.

If you're looking to upgrade your cookware, the Cuisinart MCP-12N cookware set might be just what you're looking for. Originally listed for $670, you can get this 12-piece set for $273.71 now. The collection of stainless-steel pieces is our favorite wallet-friendly cookware set thanks to the medium and large-sized pots and pans that turned out everything from perfectly-seared chicken thighs to well-cooked vegetables. The triple-ply construction of each piece gave the pans the benefit of heat conductivity while the anodized aluminum core ensured that they weren't too heavy to handle.

Get the Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $273.71 (Save $396.29)

