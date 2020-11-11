The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Each and every day, we scour Amazon for the best, most exciting price drops the site has to offer, and this Tuesday's offerings include a handful of products you're not going to want to miss.

These best-selling, Reviewed-approved goodies range rom one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees on the market to an über-comfy gaming chair, all of which you can nab at a serious discount. Whether you're getting ready to whip up a holiday meal with some premium cookware or planning your seasonal décor, keep scrolling to snag the five best Amazon sale products you can pick up for less this Tuesday.

1. 20% off: One of our all-time favorite artificial Christmas trees

With a month and a half left to go ahead of Santa’s big day, the hustle to get your holiday shopping rolling is on—including finding the perfect artificial Christmas tree! For many, these faux options are the way to go, and this National Tree 7.5-foot Dunhill fir tree is an awesome option, especially because of this incredible discount. While it typically retails around $377.08, you can snag it right now for $299.99, giving you $77 in savings. In testing, there was a lot to love about this pick, including how realistic it looked both in the daylight and while lit-up. We also liked its 10 different light settings, which come courtesy of the 900 included LEDs shining bright throughout the PVC branches. You’ll also receive a five-year-long warranty on the tree and a three-year-long warranty on the lights.

Get the National Tree 7.5-Foot Dunhill Fir Tree for $299.99 (Save $370)

2. Save 43%: This gorgeous chef's oven from Le Creuset

For today, November 10, only, fans of the Le Creuset brand can snag its 4.5-quart cast-iron round chef’s oven in a muted yellow hue or Soleil Red for $179.95. That's down 43% from its original price of $315.95. Although we’ve yet to try this exact model out, we’re huge fans of its larger, 5.5-quart Dutch oven ($323.95), which is featured in our roundup of the best Dutch ovens in the market. Despite its lofty retail price, it made a perfect meal each and every time in testing. We loved the Dutch oven's large handles, which were particularly ideal for maneuvering the pot around the stovetop or in and out of the oven. This 4.5-quart chef's version has many of the same features and comes with a matching silicone French trivet, which will help protect your dinner table or countertops from heat damage.

Get the Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Cast Iron Round Chef’s Oven for $179.95 (Save $136)

3. A 33% markdown: One of our top choices for gaming chairs

