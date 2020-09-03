The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Love saving money? Us, too, which is exactly why we love bringing you the best Amazon deals of the day. With these savings, you can stock up on all kinds of random-but-brilliant items, such as portable water filters and food storage sets, without ever going over budget.

Here are five of the best deals we've tracked down on Amazon for Thursday.

1. 20% off: This top-rated food storage container set

View photos These lids snap on easy and keep containers sealed tight. More

Shopping for new food storage containers? You can get this 4.8-star rated Joseph Joseph storage container set for 20% off, so instead of paying the usual price of $29.99, it drops to $23.99 for $6 in savings. This is part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale on select food storage and organization sets, which features up to 35% off on a number of similar items. We're personally jazzed about this one because Joseph Joseph makes some of our favorite kitchen tools, like this extendable dish drying rack ($49.99) and slice and sharpener ($29) and more. With this group, which has more than 600 glowing reviews on the site, you'll get 10 microwave- and top rack dishwasher-safe pieces. "The lids are great. Snap-on and leak-proof. You can also add on to the set and the lids will all lock together when storing," wrote one happy camper.

Get the Joseph Joseph Storage Container Set for $23.99 (Save $6)

2. Save 15%: This portable water filter with nearly 26,000 reviews

View photos The LifeStraw makes it easy to stay hydrated, anywhere. More

Whether you're camping or trying to put together your own emergency kit, the LifeStraw can help you gain access to safe drinking water. According to the company, this filter can decontaminate up to 1,000 gallons of water and remove up to 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, plus nix up to .02 microns. Nearly 26,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this 4.8-star rated product and it consistently ranks as one of the most popular items our readers shop for. Originally priced at $19.95, you can get it for $14.89 right now to save 15%.

Get the LifeStraw for $14.89 (Save $5.06)

3. Nearly half-off: This Alexa-enabled car charger

View photos Admit it: You've tried to ask Alexa questions in the car before. More

The Anker Roav VIVA has more than 2,600 positive reviews on Amazon and is one of the best-selling car chargers on the site. One reason why? It's unique compared to other options because Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, is built right into it. That means you can ask for directions or put on some tunes simply by asking aloud. Gone will be the days where you get distracted fiddling with your phone's GPS—this charger streamlines everything. Additionally, it features Anker's unique PowerIQ technology, allowing the VIVA to charge quickly. Ordinarily priced at $28.80, you can get it on sale for $15.59 right now when you use promo code viva0901 at checkout, so you'll be saving a little more than $13.