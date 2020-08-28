The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since Thursday for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

Shopping for the best Amazon deals isn't a science—all it takes is a little patience and know-how. Here at Reviewed, we've got plenty of both—we're obsessed with figuring out how products work and helping you save money on them when it's time to buy them for yourself.

This Thursday, you can save on all kinds of clever products for around the house (or for when you're driving around). From top-notch car chargers to the best nonstick cookware set we've ever used, these Amazon sale items are a sure-fire way to enhance your life while still keeping a bit of extra cash in your account.

Don't you just love it when two of your biggest passions come together? In this case, bargain hunters and beauty addicts alike are in for a treat, because the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is on sale and the discount that's happening on it is fan-frickin'-tastic. You can scoop this little beauty up today for $36.39, which is $23.60 off its usual $59.99 price tag for a 30% discount in total. We really just can't say enough good things about this sleek styling brush. We've tested it on both straight and curly hair and think it's perfect for fab at-home blowouts that will make you look like you just stepped out of a salon after use—even if you're in quarantine. You can also forget about flat and curling irons with this strand-tamer, since it will do all the work you wished those other hot hair tools would. This Revlon product reduces frizz, adds volume and can smooth out flyaways, too, for a finish that'll feel plenty worthy of the 'Gram.

Get the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $36.39 (Save $23.60)

At this point, everyone who drives probably has a car charger. But here's the thing—not all of these devices were created equal. When we tested out the best car USB chargers, we were positively wowed by the Anker 24W Dual USB and consider it the best option for juicing up multiple products at once. Right now, you can get it for $7.99, which is $1.50 off its $9.49 original retail value. What do we love about this bad boy? Oh, let us count: It's sleek and compact; comes with Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost tech (which is just a fancy-schmancy way of saying it's super powerful); and it works with most smartphones and tablets—even iPads. For a price this low on something so practical, you won't want to pass it up.

Get the Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger for $7.99 (Save $1.50)

