The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday
Want to deck the halls with last-minute Christmas savings? You need look no further than Amazon. The retailer has plenty of exceptionally good deals happening right now, whether you're bundled up and snowed in or in the final, furious stages of wrapping up your presents.
From the best fitness tracker we've ever tried to a snow blower that'll make your next yuletide blizzard all the easier to manage, these Amazon sale items can help you net good stuff at prices so low, it'll have you going "fa-la-la-la-la" all the way to checkout.
Here are the five best discounts to shop this Thursday.
1. Save up to 36%: This cult-favorite toilet spray with close to 50,000 positive reviews
"I didn't think I would like this, but it works," exclaimed one thrilled Amazon shopper of the legendary Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray, which you can nab on Amazon for a cool discount. Originally priced from $4.99 and on sale in select sizes, you can save between 7% to 36%, depending on which one you grab. Even better, you can choose from more than 15 different scent variations, which is a significantly larger selection than what you'd find in stores. With close to 50,000 stellar reviews on the site, this easy-to-transport spray is ridiculously popular and manufactured to leave the bathroom smelling pleasantly fragrant, so no one will ever know your private business. Another Amazon customer wrote, "It has helped me ... get comfortable enough with going when I need to despite where I am and who's around."
Get the Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray from $4.99 (Save $0.68 to $8.94)
2. 37% off: This 4.4-star rated snow blower that can make winter so much easier
'Tis the season to be thinking about snow removal, and right now, you can grab one of the most popular snow throwers on Amazon on sale. Originally $249, this Snow Joe SJ625E electric snow thrower is discounted to $129, so you'll save about $120. More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers say that this 4.2-star rated machine is a game-changer when it comes to removing huge piles of that fluffy white stuff. Described one Amazon customer: "If you don't have time or money for maintenance to keep a gas snow blower going AND don't mind using an electrical cord, then this is the snow blower for you."
Get the Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Snow Thrower for $129 (Save $120)
3. Take up to 20% off: One of our favorite foam rollers
Whether you're an experienced athlete or someone recovering from an injury, a foam roller could be a useful tool to have in your arsenal. Designed to help relieve muscle tension, the best foam rollers can target hard-to-reach areas and ease away soreness. The Gaiam Restore muscle massage therapy foam roller, in particular, is one of our favorites, and right now, you can get it for a good discount. Originally priced from $19.99, it's on sale from $17.99 for an 18-inch version, so you can save anywhere from 10% to 20%. More than 1,200 Amazon customers dig this basic roller, which has a 4.6-star rating on the site. When we put it to the test, we found it was a simple, solid option for anyone looking for a basic roller. That said, it did make some faint crunching sounds when we tried it out and felt less substantial than some of the other options we tried. All in all, however, it was fine for planks, pushups and the like, and at this marked-down price, it's a genuine bargain.
Get the Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy Foam Roller at Amazon from $17.99 (Save $2 to $7)
4. Less than $125: The best fitness tracker we've ever tried
Can't afford—or don't even want to consider—the high cost of working with a personal trainer? That's OK, because the best fitness trackers are like having one with you at all times, encouraging and motivating you to keep pushing further with your goals. For a limited time, you can nab the Fitbit Charge 4, a.k.a. our top choice of the bunch, at a heavily marked-down price. Instead of paying its original price of $149.95, you can get it for just under $120, so you'll save $31. In testing, we found the Charge 4 to be a sheer delight. Comfortable to wear and easy on the eyes, this device was simple to set up, featured tons of great, user-friendly pre-sets, had a built-in GPS and more. While we were less than wowed by the Charge 4’s optical heart rate monitor, which seemed unreliable during extensive workouts, this is still a great investment, especially at this reduced price.
Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker at Amazon for $118.95 (Save $31)
5. Up to 30% off: These top-rated wireless earbuds by Anker
Want a good pair of true wireless earbuds that won't cost you an arm and a leg? Anker makes some of our favorite tech accessories, including portable projectors, Bluetooth speakers and more, so it's perhaps no surprise then that the company is also behind the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've ever tested—the 4.4-star rated Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds. Right now, you can nab them on sale for a great low price: Originally $99.99, they've dropped to $79.99 here. In testing, we loved their customizable sound and fit, as well as the above-average battery life (we tracked seven hours of playback per charge). More than 1,800 Amazon customers also gave these buds a favorable rating. "The sound is great," exclaimed on happy reviewer. "Very full tones and the bass is really nice. Not overpowering and sound is clear."
Looking for something even cheaper? Check out these similar 4.3-star rated Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds, originally $99.99 and on sale for $69.99. Like the Liberty 2, they're IPX5 certified, meaning they're waterproof. According to the company, this Liberty Air 2 model takes about 10 minutes to charge and are good to listen to for two hours off a single charge, with a total playback time of seven hours. All in all, you may be looking at a better value for your money with these silicone-tipped buds, but either option is fantastic for the price point.
Get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 (Save $30)
Get the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 (Save $20)
