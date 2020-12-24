The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

These Amazon deals are just for you.

All month long, you've no doubt been shopping for that perfect present for that special someone, and now, all that's left to do is wait for the big day to arrive (unless, of course, you waited until the last minute, in which case, might we suggest these gift cards on sale?). If you ask us, that no doubt calls for a little celebration in the form of a little gift for yourself! Luckily, there's tons of Amazon deals up for grabs today that will help you do just that for less.

Whether it's something you want, like a fitness machine for the new year (check out this rowing machine that will cost you less than $100!), or something you need, like a new jumper for your car, the products we've rounded up today are ones we not only love, but ones you can get at a great low price. Check out the top Amazon deals we recommend today below.

1. Less than $100: This workout machine with more than 13,000 glowing reviews

More than 13,000 Amazon reviewers can't be wrong.

Those looking to get in shape after months spent being idle indoors would do well to check out this Sunny Health and Fitness squat assist row and ride machine, which is less than $100 today at $94.53—that's down 27% from its usual $129. More than 13,000 Amazon reviewers are singing the praises of this machine, which is also the No. 1 best-seller for the category on the site. Why? According to happy buyers, it's comfortable, easy to use, and really helps you not only feel the burn, but get that heart rate up, too. Note that if you're not so handy with equipment setup, you can also add "expert assembly" to your order for an extra $94, though most say it's an easy job that can be done in about 10 minutes. Three different included resistance bands allow you to customize your workout, and it comes with a digital monitor that will show you everything from your time spent on the machine to the calorie count. It even folds up for storage! Access to an online training video is also included.

Get the Sunny Health and Fitness Squat Assist Row and Ride for $94.53 (Save $34.47)

2. Up to 42% off: Top-rated car jumpers

Jump your car, snow mobile and more with this handy device.

Now that winter officially has us in its grasp, having a reliable car jumper on hand is just good sense. As one of its deals of the day, Amazon has top-rated GOOLOO models up for grabs for up to 42% off. This best-selling 1200A peak 18000Ah car starter, for instance, normally $69.99, is 36% off at $44.98. With enough power to jump-start most 12-volt vehicles (this according to the company), it's just the thing to have in the back of the trunk in an emergency—especially since it can reportedly hold a charge for up to three months. No wonder it's got more than 9,500 glowing ratings from Amazon shoppers!

Get the GOOLOO 1200A Peak 18000Ah Car Start Jumper for $44.98 (Save $25.01)

Get GOOLOO Car Start Jumpers from $24.49 (Save $12.50 to $71)

3. Save 20%: The best makeup brushes we've ever tested

The Real Techniques Everyday Essentials is our Best Overall winner because of its feather-soft bristles and durable build.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get a good set of makeup brushes. In fact, the best one we've ever tested, the Real Technique five-piece makeup brush set, is currently up for grabs for less than $20! We loved this collection, which comes with a complexion sponge, a concealer, foundation, blush and eyeshadow brushes, because the bristles were tightly packed, allowing for super smooth application. The blush brush was the only one of our testing bunch to work doubly well for bronzer and the eyeshadow brush worked well for our tester's round eye shape. This set even held up after being given a good, thorough wash. Right now, you can get it for $18.32, which is 20% off its typical $22.99.

4. Less than $10: One of our all-time favorite car mounts

This Beam Electronics holder is mounted on air vents

If you're sick and tired of futzing around with your phone in your lap while using Waze or Google Maps, it's high time you bit the bullet and ordered yourself a sturdy car phone mount—especially since it will cost you less than $10 right now. One of the best models we've ever tested, the Beam Electronics car phone mount holder, has dropped from $15.99 to $9.97 to $8.97 when you click the coupon code beneath the price at Amazon. This universal holder, which will work for everything from an iPhone 12 to a Samsung Galaxy S10, features nice, cushioned jaws that are super easy to adjust. While we weren't wild about its mount clip, which fits onto you air vent (something that can potentially block airflow or subject the phone to high heat if you're not careful), it held our phones super firmly and has 60,000 glowing reviews from customers, who say it works well to hold your device up in three different directions.

Get the Beam Electronics Car Phone Mount Holder for $8.97 (Save $7.02)

5. $50 off: Our best-valued soundbar of 2020

The Yamaha YAS-209 is our top soundbar right now.

As much as it pains us to say, our trips to the local theater have been few and far between this year, and may be for some time. If you're missing that all-encompassing, surround sound feel that you typically only get at the movies, a great soundbar might be a great investment for you. Our pick for the best-valued soundbar on the market, the Yamaha YAS-209BL, is $50 off its usual $349.95, so you can get it for $299.95. Featuring incredible sound for the money, an easy setup and a ton of awesome features (think built-in voice assistant compatibility and WiFi streaming), it's a great buy at its normal price, and with this discount, it's at an even better value.

Get the Yamaha YAS-209BL for $299.95 (Save $50)

